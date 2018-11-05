3
Number of consecutive victories for Rampart over Liberty in football. The Rams defeated Liberty on Oct. 12 of this year, 44-0. They won last year’s game, 43-27, and the 2016 affair, 42-14. Liberty defeated Rampart in 2015 by a score of 34-32. Prior to that, Rampart won five consecutive games over the Lancers from 2010-14.
25
The position the Liberty volleyball team was in the Class 5A RPI standings as of Oct. 25. The Lancers were 15-8 at the time. The top 36 teams advance to the playoffs. There are 12 3-team regionals, with the winner of each regional advancing to the state tournament.
2007
The last season an Air Academy football team qualified for the state playoffs. The Kadets were 10-2 that fall under head coach Mike Hillstrom. They lost in the Class 4A quarterfinals to Cherokee Trail, 10-0. Air Academy’s only other loss that season was to Pueblo South, 28-14.
-Compiled by Danny Summers