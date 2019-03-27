0
In three of Rampart’s first four baseball games, it has either held its opponent scoreless or were held without a run. The Rams shut out Fruita Monument, 4-0, and Vista Ridge, 10-0, and were shutout by Grand Junction Central, 10-0. In Rampart’s win over Fruita Monument, Taylor Zaiger threw a no-hitter, striking out eight and walking two over seven innings.
9
Number of different Liberty girls’ soccer players to score at least one of the team’s first 11 goals of the season. The only players to score twice were Amber Boains and Cortney Cowles.
70/23
The goals scored/allowed by the Pine Creek girls’ lacrosse team since its season-opening 16-3 loss to Denver East. The Eagles rebounded with four consecutive victories over Columbine, Castle View/Douglas County, Grandview and Arapahoe.
- Compiled by Danny Summers