Now that it’s 2021, let’s stop trashing 2020. It was a difficult and unusual year but now it’s time to erase the white board and start anew.
For some people, that means committing to new habits like exercising more regularly. For others, it may mean staying in the same job with a different mix of working from home and working remotely. One of my out-of-state friends said that teaching religious school this past year has been the easiest teaching experience she can remember, and she’s been teaching for 35 years. For 2021, she’s excited to continue teaching remotely for the rest of the academic year. A local friend who teaches high school commented that the processes have improved rapidly, by necessity. She appreciates the flexibility of teaching remotely since she can log in from anywhere with a good internet connection.
For our family, 2021 means that one of our kids will finish college in May and the other will start a full-time job across the country now that he’s finished graduate school. When I remember my first job after college, I think about how few things I owned. I had a used, blue Toyota Corolla but had the luxury of walking a few blocks to my job from the house where I rented a room. I owned a dresser and a bed, but no other furniture. After a few years, I went to graduate school in a different part of the country and shared an apartment with another student. Together, we bought a used table for the kitchen plus some pots, pans and utensils. Two years later, I moved across the country for a full-time job at General Motors and found a small one-bedroom apartment. I traded in my Toyota to buy a GEO Prism, which was one of the smaller GM cars at the time, then bought some suits, an iron and an ironing board since my job was at GM’s corporate headquarters. Each month, I made payments toward my college loans and my car, and it was over a year before I had the necessary cash to buy a couch for my apartment.
Now, furnishing an apartment can be accomplished almost all online. With the popularity of Facebook Marketplace, Craigslist and NextDoor, finding used items is easy, quick, and inexpensive. Browse a bit and buy if you need something, or sell items that you don’t need, especially if you’ve been decluttering your living space. LetGo was a popular site for giving away free items or selling low-cost things, and it’s still available under the name OfferUp. For some people, 2020 was the year for decluttering since they needed space to work remotely or for kids to take remote classes.
Although it can be costly to furnish a home office or classroom, there’s a good option through The Buy Nothing Project. The Project was started in 2013 by Rebecca Rockefellar and Liesl Clark in Bainbridge Island, Washington and has grown quickly in over 30 countries. They wanted to create a local network where people could give away items to people looking for those kinds of things. For free. No money exchanged. The organization’s mission is “Buy Nothing. Give Freely. Share Creatively.” Reusing and recycling things like furniture, kids toys or sports equipment creates a gift economy where hundreds of items are re-homed.
How does it work? It’s easy. Using Facebook as the online platform, anyone can create a Buy Nothing group for a geographical area or neighborhood. Join the group and use it as you see fit. When someone wants an item that you’re giving away, simply leave it on your front porch for the person to pick-up within a designated amount of time. There’s no need to meet the person or exchange any money or information. When an item is in high demand, like a nearly new kitchen table or workout equipment, sometimes the person giving it away will randomly select someone from the list of interested people. Others give the item away “first come first served.”
Especially in small towns or rural areas, Buy Nothing groups have helped strengthen social connections between families or like-minded people. For example, a friend in Connecticut has preschool-aged twin boys. As the twins outgrow things like cribs, they give away the cribs on Buy Nothing and are able to find needed items such as clothes, kids furniture and outdoor play equipment. In the process, they’ve met other families with twins and saved money by buying less, or, well, buying nothing. At heart, Buy Nothing is community-oriented and environmentally-oriented. Using Buy Nothing helps minimize the things which end up in landfills and helps everyone keep their expenses as low as possible. That’s a good thing as 2021 starts up — let’s live with less and live it up.
Leave behind the things that didn’t go so well and look forward to new, positive things ahead.
