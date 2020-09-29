FOOD BANK WELCOMES NEW PROGRAMS DIRECTOR
Tonya Jones was named the programs director at Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado, overseeing the team responsible for developing and maintaining community partnerships that help further maximize food distribution and access throughout the organization’s 31 county service area. She started her job in August.
Tonya previously served as the executive director of the Muscular Dystrophy Association in Colorado Springs as well as the association’s regional coordinator in New Mexico and west Texas. She also co-founded Co Springs Mom Collective, a website and resource for parents in the Pikes Peak Region.
Tonya holds a bachelor of arts in health promotion from the University of Northern Iowa.
“It is an honor to be part of the Care and Share team to directly impact neighbors in need,” Jones said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to making a difference across southern Colorado as Care and Share grows in the future.”