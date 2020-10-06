SUMMERVILLE HIRED AS DIVERSITY, COMMUNITY OUTREACH PROGRAMS MANAGER
The City of Colorado Springs announced Sept. 30 the hiring of Danielle Summerville as diversity and community outreach programs manager.
The new position is charged with strengthening the city’s relationships with diverse populations throughout the community via community engagement, stakeholder collaboration and program development. The position will also work proactively with the administration in driving recruitment of a diverse candidate field for both civilian and sworn positions.
“While the city has had an ongoing equity, diversity and inclusion program for several years, this new position gives us the ability to elevate and accelerate our progress in this important area,” Mayor John Suthers said in a statement. “Danielle brings a proven record of success in leadership, as well as a background rich in community collaboration and effective programming. Among the most important of her efforts will be helping us build a staff, including police and fire, that reflects the demographic makeup of our city.”
Summerville joins the city after a 19-year career with Big Brothers Big Sisters-Pikes Peak, where she served as executive director for 10 years. During her tenure, Summerville developed board and donor stewardship, built impactful community partnerships, recruited volunteers and created and implemented multiple programs.
Summerville has been awarded numerous honors in the community, including the Colorado Springs Business Journal’s “Women of Influence,”(Nov. 2017), Leadership Pikes Peak’s “Modeling the Way Community Leadership Award” (May 2016) and the CSAC Delta Sigma Theta Sorority’s “Hats Off” award (June 2014).
Summerville was selected from a pool of 269 applicants. The top 20 applicants went through a three-round interview process, which included city administration, city council, stakeholders and community members. Summerville will begin on Oct. 12.
SPRINGS DENTISTRY TO PROVIDE FREE DENTAL CARE TO VETERANS, YOUTHS
Springs Dentistry — located at 6665 Delmonico Drive, Suite C, in the Woodmen area — will celebrate veterans and youths in October and November by providing no-cost dental care.
Through the annual Freedom Day event, about 25 local veterans will receive free dental care Oct. 29. Veterans are encouraged to pre-register at springsdentistry.com/freedom-day.
Through the semi-annual Smiles for Kids event, about 20 local youths will receive the same treatment on Nov. 7. Parents are encouraged to pre-register at springsdentistry.com/smiles-for-kids.
“Our team is incredibly grateful for the contributions of those who’ve served and their families,” Springs Dentistry co-owner and general dentist John Lydiatt said in a statement. “Freedom Day is an immensely personal way for everyone at Springs Dentistry to directly thank our veterans.”
In 2019, Springs Dentistry provided free dental care for 12 Gold Star children who each lost a parent in combat service to the nation. It also donated nearly $100K in social impact through donated dental care during the same year.