The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
PIKES PEAK HOSPICE NAMES DARVALICS NEW PRESIDENT
Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care named last week Dawn Darvalics as president of the organization.
Darvalics joins Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care as a senior level healthcare executive with more than 18 years of experience in hospice and palliative care. In addition, Darvalics’ career includes working for national healthcare providers and internationally recognized consulting firms KPMG and Arthur Anderson.
“The Pikes Peak Hospice and Palliative Care Board and the Pikes Peak Hospice Foundation are excited to welcome Ms. Darvalics as president,” Brian Wagner, board chair for the organization, said in a statement. “Dawn brings a wealth of experience and knowledge in the care for individuals with advanced illnesses, which will be a tremendous benefit to the patients, families and the communities we serve.”
Darvalics’ expertise and skills include leading change initiatives such as workforce restructuring, as well as shared services and technology implementation. She is also a certified Project Management Professional and PROSCI Change Practitioner.
In the role of president, Darvalics will be leading Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care in developing and implementing effective patient, client and family care and service delivery strategies in order to continuously improve the quality and grow the impact of the services they provide.
“We are fortunate to have such a talented and gifted leader fill this important role in the organization,” Tim Bowen, president and CEO of Care Synergy, the parent organization of Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care, said in a statement.
Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care is the largest and only not-for-profit hospice and palliative care provider serving El Paso and Teller counties. It provides outpatient hospice services in patient homes and extended care facilities and also delivers care at the 16-bed Pike Peak Inpatient Hospice Unit at Penrose Hospital. Services also include palliative care consultation and comprehensive grief support for adults and children.
“I am excited and humbled to have the opportunity to serve as the president of Pikes Peak Hospice & Palliative Care,” Darvalics said in a statement. “I am deeply committed to the organization and look forward to providing long-term consistency and stability in this critical leadership role.”