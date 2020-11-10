The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
EL POMAR WELCOMES NEW STAFF
El Pomar Foundation welcomed last week three new staff members: Vice President of Opportunity and Outreach Zuleika Johnson, Assistant Controller and Business Manager Stacy Pons and Vice President of Communications Erin Hannan.
Johnson will begin Jan. 1, succeeding Theophilus “Theo” Gregory, who will retire from the position that leads the Emerging Leaders Development (ELD) program he founded almost 20 years ago at El Pomar.
Johnson, who currently serves as co-chair of the ELD program’s Hispanic Advisory Council and as a member of three subcommittees, comes to El Pomar from UCCS, where she has served as associate director of development, supporting the College of Letters, Arts & Sciences, the Office of Sustainability and the Chancellor’s Leadership Class.
In addition to her work in philanthropy and nonprofit management and her involvement with El Pomar’s ELD program, Johnson also volunteers in the region with other nonprofit organizations.
Pons was set to begin Nov. 9 as El Pomar’s assistant controller and business manager, succeeding Terri Hutcherson who will retire from the role after 14 years.
Pons, a certified public accountant, comes to El Pomar from Widefield Water & Sanitation District, where she has served as controller. She brings a wealth of experience as a staff and senior accountant in a variety of public, nonprofit and governmental accounting settings.
Hannan had a brief period providing interim contracting services overseeing El Pomar’s Communications. She most recently served as executive director of the Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College.
HENNESSEY ROOFING CELEBRATES ONE-YEAR ANNIVERSARY
Hennessey Roofing, a Colorado Springs-based company founded by Tom and Amanda Hennessey, surpassed its own first-year goals despite operating during a global pandemic and seeing a lack of hail this year.
These included bringing in a 10-man roofing crew, two project consultants and two master roof repair technicians along with opening a first public office. The company has served customers throughout El Paso, Teller and Douglas counties since opening in October 2019.
In its first year, the business received about 80 5-star reviews across all platforms.
“As we began helping customers and marketing our business people really got behind what we believe in when it comes to professional and stress free service,” said Tom Hennessey, who owns the company with his wife Amanda. “They kept referring us and leaving us wonderful reviews everywhere online and we couldn’t be more thankful to our customers and partners for their continued support.”
Also in its first years, the company has donated about $25,000 back into the community.
Tom previously worked as the lead salesperson with Rampart Roofing Inc., where he learned roofing installation to help give him a better understanding of the industry. He and his wife were raised on the Western slope of Colorado before they married in 2015 and moved to Colorado Springs, where he said they “immediately felt welcomed.”
“Over the next few years, we would obviously love to see our business continue to grow and open up new opportunities for our family and friends,” Tom said. “But most importantly, we see our business staying true to the foundations that have helped us reach this point. We will continue to support our local communities and continue putting professional and stress-free service first.”
Reach Hennessey Roofing at 464-5677 or visit hennesseyroofing.com.