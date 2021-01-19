The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
COLORADO SPRINGS BROKERS WINNERS IN REAL ESTATE DEAL-MAKING COMPETITION
CoStar Group, Inc., the data/analytics leader of the commercial real estate industry, announced the Power Brokers Quarterly Deals winners for the third quarter of 2020.
Holly Trinidad and Brandon Langiewicz of Hoff & Leigh commercial real estate agency came out on top in the list of winners in Colorado Springs for industrial leasing. Power Brokers Quarterly Deals winners are determined by their top deals every quarter, based on price and square footage.
Trinidad is a third-generation commercial real estate entrepreneur. She is the managing broker of the only female-owned commercial real estate brokerage firm in Colorado, Hoff & Leigh Colorado Springs.
Langiewicz is a real estate entrepreneur who owns Hoff & Leigh Denver; a full-service commercial real estate brokerage firm servicing the front range of Colorado. He focuses on listing, leasing and selling commercial properties. Consistently closing 55+ transactions a year, Langiewicz is one of the top producers in Colorado.
For more information, visit: www.costarpowerbrokers.com/about/.