The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
COLORADO SPRINGS HEALTH FOUNDATION WELCOMES NEW TRUSTEES
The Colorado Springs City Council recently appointed two new trustees, Jacob Pruitt and Erik Wallace, to serve on the board of Colorado Springs Health Foundation starting in March.
Pruitt and Wallace will replace Debbie Chandler and Lynette Crow-Iverson, who are term-limited off the board.
The board also reappointed trustee Mia Ramirez to a third term.
Pruitt is vice president at T Rowe Price, where he leads the firm’s High Net Worth and Donor Advised Funds market growth strategy. He is also the owner of J5Stone Group, a real estate development firm with holdings in Ohio and Colorado.
Wallace, an MD, is the associate dean for the Colorado Springs Branch and serves as a faculty associate for the Center for Bioethics and Humanities. As Associate Dean, Wallace helped to establish the core clinical education experience for up to 24 medical students per year to become 21st century physician leaders.
Ramirez is a community partner at The Colorado Trust, where she works with Coloradans in cities, towns and neighborhoods across the state to encourage and strengthen resident- and community-led funding initiatives. She has more than 20 years of community health experience working both nationally and internationally, from the grassroots level to the federal and international health agency level.
NEW BOARD MEMBERS AT DOWNTOWN PARTNERSHIP, DOWNTOWN VENTURES
Downtown Partnership and its charitable nonprofit arm, Downtown Ventures, welcomed several new board members in 2021.
Downtown Partnership is the lead nonprofit organization ensuring that Downtown Colorado Springs serves as the economic, cultural and civic heart of the city. The Partnership is a 501(c)4 nonprofit membership organization and each board member may serve up to two consecutive three-year terms.
New Downtown Partnership board members are:
- Terrell Brown, CEO, Hillside Connection
- Seth Harvey, CEO, BlueStaq
- Amber Ptak, CEO, Pikes Peak Community Health Partnership
Additionally, the Partnership named its executive slate for 2021:
- Chair Davin Neubacher, Navakai
- Vice Chair Warren Epstein, Pikes Peak Community College
- Secretary-Treasurer Tammy Shuminsky, Insurance Technologies
- DDA representative Ingrid Richter, ISR Strategies
- BID representative Russ Ware, Wild Goose Meeting House
- Downtown Ventures representative Jamie Thompson
A full list of Partnership board members is available at DowntownCS.com/Partnership.
New Downtown Ventures board members include:
- Harrison Hunter, CFP, Northwestern Mutual
- Lou Valencia, digital marketer
The Downtown Ventures executive slate for 2021 is:
- Chair Jamie Thompson
- Vice Chair Colin Christie, Neon Pig Creative
- Treasurer David Lord
- Secretary Andrea Slattery, Nunn Construction
ALLSTATE FOUNDATION AWARDS $30K GRANT TO FIRE DEPARTMENT
The Allstate Foundation has awarded a $30,000 grant to the Colorado Springs Fire Department for wildfire mitigation.
For over 60 years, The Allstate Foundation has used the relationships, reputation and resources of Allstate to support innovative and lasting solutions that enhance people’s well-being and prosperity. Colorado Springs FD has been included as a partner in building safer neighborhoods and stronger communities.
Grant funding will be used to reduce wildfire risk by providing residential cost shares for wildfire mitigation work around 60 homes located in the Friendship/Crescent, Kissing Camels, La Posada, Mesa and Panorama neighborhoods within Colorado Springs’ Wildland Urban Interface. Wildfire mitigation work consists of removal of dead fuels, thinning of existing fuels and removal of volatile fuels within 30 feet of the home, while selecting for fire resistant plant species.
Contact the Wildfire Mitigation Section at 719-385-7368 or 719-385-7342 for additional information and to schedule an appointment.