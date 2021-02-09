The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
SILVER KEY’S COMPREHENSIVE SENIOR ASSISTANCE PROGRAM RECEIVES FUNDING
NextFifty Initiative awarded Silver Key Senior Services and its three collaborating partners — NAMI Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Fire Department and Innovations in Aging Collaborative — multi-year funding for the new Comprehensive Senior Assistance Program, which supports older adults in the Colorado Springs area.
The Colorado-based foundation’s support will allow the Comprehensive Senior Assistance Program to collectively expand beyond the reach of our individual organizations to positively impact the lives of our aging community members.
“We are excited that this unique community collaborative has received funding from the NextFifty Initiative,” Jason DeaBueno, president and CEO of Silver Key, said in a statement. “This [LJ1] innovative collaborative is designed to build a model of influence that broadens public support for older adults. With the foundation’s support, we will continue to increase the community’s competence on mental health and substance misuse in our older adults, plus reduce unnecessary behavioral health inpatient and emergency room usage for older adults by being proactive and preventative in service — two important outcomes of this collaborative. This funding, which aligns with each of our organizations’ missions, is a tremendous endorsement of the importance of addressing the mental health of older citizens, especially during this time of isolation and loneliness due to COVID-19.”
“Our goal is to transform the way we as a society view and experience aging, and that informs the types of unique ideas and projects we fund,” Diana McFail, president and CEO of NextFifty Initiative, said in a statement. “We see the work of Silver Key and their partners on aging issues and experiences as an embodiment of our efforts toward more positive and enlightened approaches to aging. We offer our support and congratulations.”
SELLSTATE ALLIANCE OWNER CARRIE LUKINS GARNERS NATIONAL HONOR
Carrie Lukins, co-owner/realtor of Sellstate Alliance Realty and Property Management, received national honors Feb. 1 from RISMedia, a respected real estate industry news source.
Lukins was named a 2021 Real Estate Newsmaker, a dynamic group of key influencers credited with newsworthy contributions to the real estate industry and its efforts to positively affect consumers and the communities they serve. Lukins’ Sellstate Alliance team recently celebrated $1 million in social impact contributions to the Pikes Peak region in just the last two years.
“It is an extreme honor to be named alongside many real estate titans throughout the nation and in the industry,” Lukins said in a statement. “It is humbling to see the vision and efforts of giving back to our amazing Colorado Springs community come to light on a platform like RISMedia. Through the power of real estate, our entire team has devoted our hearts and time giving back to those in our community who need it the most, and we will continue to do so for many years to come.”
The 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers were nominated by RISMedia readers and editors. Nominees include real estate’s most profitable and productive professionals. Award categories include: Influencers, Trailblazers, Futurists, Achievers, Crusaders, Inspirations, Luminaries and Trendsetters. Honorees are named in an online directory at RISMedia.com and in the February issue of its flagship publication, Real Estate magazine.
PIKES PEAK HABITAT FOR HUMANITY ELECTS ROBERT GIUNTA TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity (PPHFH) Board of Directors elected a new member to join the leadership of the nonprofit organization. Robert Giunta is a Customer Advisory Center Manager at U.S. Bank in Colorado Springs, and he also serves on PPHFH’s Finance Committee.
Now as a PPHFH member at-large, Giunta joins the present Board of Directors:
• President: Ryan Mohling, Young Life, Director of Developing Global Leaders
• Vice President: Martha Johnson, Carter Global, Managing Director
• Secretary: Ryan Panariso, ANB Bank, Community Bank President
• Treasurer: Peter Scanlon, Community Leader
Other members at-large are:
• Shannon Baumgartner, Architectural Designer
• Jay Carlson, Front Range Commercial, Managing Broker and Principal
• Joel Hamilton, Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8, Director of Human Resources
• Peter Hilts, Falcon School District 49, Chief Education Officer
• Janna Mulder, Broadmoor Bluffs Realty, Realtor
• Chuck Smith, Forbush Goldberg, Law Office Manager
• Eric Stolp, Thrivent Financial, Engagement Leader
• Ryan Teeples, Keysight Technologies, Inc., Director of Global Sourcing Category Management
• Laurel Thorstensen, Retired Lutheran Pastor
• Candy Vandenberg, Ent Credit Union, Business Banker
• Bill Wall, Vision Trust Communications, Media Consultant
Board members are limited to three consecutive two-year terms of service. Meetings are regularly held on the first Monday of the month (except for January, July and September). Normally, meetings take place at Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity ReStore, 411 S. Wahsatch Ave., Colorado Springs. However, due to restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, meetings are currently held virtually via Zoom video conferencing.