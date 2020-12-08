The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
CINDY PRATT NAMED CFO AT PEAK VISTA COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTERS
Cindy Pratt is the new chief financial officer at Peak Vista Community Health Centers.
She has worked with several companies — including Securitas and Verisma Systems Inc. — managing multimillion-dollar budgets. Most recently, she was the CFO at Pueblo Community Health Center, Inc.
In her spare time, Pratt volunteers by leading music at her church, Vacation Bible School, along with cheering on her two kids in their sports and activities.