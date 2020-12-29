The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
ENT CREDIT UNION AWARDS $200K TO SAVERS DURING PANDEMIC
When Ent Credit Union launched its “Save A Little, Win A Lot” program at the beginning of 2020, the goal was to help reinforce good saving habits among its members. Little did the credit union and the participants know the challenges that would lie ahead for the majority of the year as the topic of saving took on new importance during a period of record unemployment and pandemic-driven economic adversity.
Each month, 10 qualifying members were randomly selected to receive a $500 cash prize. Each quarter, five qualifying members received a $1,000 cash prize, and, at the conclusion of the program, four grand prizes would be awarded. One qualifying member would receive a $50,000 cash prize while three runner-up prizes of $25,000 would be awarded.
This week, Ent selected and notified the grand prize winners of its “Save A Little, Win A Lot” program:
• $50,000 winner — Dawn Schuerkamp — Goodyear, Ariz.
• $25,000 winner — Patricia Mascarenas — Pueblo
• $25,000 winner — Chelsea Lawson — Colorado Springs
• $25,000 winner — Jesse Terpstra — Colorado Springs
PPWFC OFFERS EMPLOYEE DEVELOPMENT TRAINING GRANTS
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center has $50,000 in Employee Development Training Grants to award to companies who want to train their current employees.
Funded by the federal Workforce Innovation & Opportunity Act, the grants must be used to provide training to employees to retain a skilled workforce or avert the need for layoffs.
Preference is given to in-demand industries, such as information technology and cyber security, manufacturing, health care, hospitality and tourism and to companies whose training leads to expansion of duties for employees.
Options for training include a variety of work-based, virtual or classroom training for current employees that will increase the competitiveness of both employees and the business. Employers are able to choose the training that will best meet the needs of their company and their employees.
The deadline for employers to apply is Jan. 13.
Employers must attend one of these virtual information sessions about how to apply: 10-11 a.m. Jan. 5 or 3-4 p.m. Jan. 7.
Applications will be reviewed and grantees chosen by Jan. 25.
All training for employees must be completed by May 31.
For more information, visit ppwfc.org/grants-for-worker-training.
RETIREMENTS, NEW ROLES TAKE EFFECT AT EL POMAR FOUNDATION
El Pomar Foundation will see three long-time staff members begin their retirements with the arrival of 2021 as several staff take on expanded roles. The retiring staff include Theophilus “Theo” Gregory from his role as senior vice president of outreach, Terri Hutcherson from her role as assistant controller and business manager and George Guerrero from his role as curator of the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun, who also held prior leadership positions at El Pomar.
Six staff members have also been promoted and/or taken on roles of greater responsibility within the Foundation:
• Joan Shields has been promoted to senior vice president of leadership and director of the fellowship.
• Dave Miller has been promoted to vice president of IT.
• Michael Budler has been promoted to caretaker of the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun.
• Doug Palmer has been named deputy director of regional partnerships.
• Elizabeth Hoffner has been named deputy director of the fellowship.
• Dakota “Cody” Hurst will now become a full-time staff member in his role as Shrine Assistant at the Will Rogers Shrine of the Sun.