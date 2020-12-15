The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Chhun Sun at chhun.sun@pikespeaknewspapers.com for the chance to be featured.
STEPHANIE SURCH NAMED DIRECTOR OF THE COUNCIL OF NEIGHBORS AND ORGANIZATIONS
The Board of Directors of The Council of Neighbors and Organizations, or CONO, announced on Dec. 4 that Stephanie Surch was named director.
Surch was originally hired as program officer but was promoted to lead the organization on Oct. 26.
Prior to joining CONO, Surch worked as the outreach coordinator at Criterium Bicycles in Rockrimmon for seven years, where she partnered with many nonprofit groups and consulted on outdoor recreation and transportation issues affecting the region. She served for two terms as a member of the Colorado Springs Active Transportation Advisory Committee.
She also served for six years as the secretary of the Board of Directors for Kids on Bikes and is a member of the city’s TOPS Working Committee.
She is passionate about the importance of education and connection as it translates into creating a thriving, healthy city and hopes to assist neighborhoods in their inspiring work.
“I’m inspired that every day I get to work alongside individuals who are as passionate about strengthening their community as I am,” Surch said in a statement. “CONO patrons, neighborhood leaders, partner organizations, city and county staff and elected officials alike; we are all working together to achieve the collective goal of assuring that all residents experience a high-quality life in the neighborhoods where they live, work and play.”