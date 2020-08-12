CALIFORNIA PIZZA KITCHEN CLOSES IN BRIARGATE
California Pizza Kitchen shuttered last month at the Promenade Shops at Briargate, southeast of Briargate and Voyager parkways.
“Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and related lease challenges with our landlords, we regret to inform you that we have closed this restaurant until further notice,” states California Pizza Kitchen’s website for its Promenade Shops location. “We look forward to welcoming you at our other locations and invite you to continue checking CPK.com for updates.”
The closing took place July 16, a spokesman for Promenade Shops owner Hines said via email. The Houston-based global real estate investment firm bought the shopping center last year.
That shutdown came even before California Pizza Kitchen’s July 30 announcement that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. Even as California Pizza Kitchen’s CEO said the chain was poised for a “stronger future” because of its debt restructuring and an agreement to receive nearly $47 million in new financing, some of its restaurants were closed and the company cited the pandemic as a partial reason.
Representatives of California Pizza Kitchen didn’t respond to requests for comment.
The chain, founded in 1985 and based in Southern California, has more than 200 locations in eight countries and U.S. territories, according to a company news release. The Promenade Shops location, at 1645 Briargate Parkway, was the lone California Pizza Kitchen in the Springs.
The chain’s website also shows a Boulder location has closed, though three Denver-area restaurants remain open.
— Written by Rich Laden, Special from The Gazette