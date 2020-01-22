The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
PIKES PEAK LIBRARY DISTRICT WELCOMES NEW TRUSTEE
The Pikes Peak Library District’s Board of Trustees has a new member as of this month.
Two representatives from both the Colorado Springs City Council and the El Paso County Commissioners appointed Dora Gonzales, an active community member and retired mathematics instructor, to the PPLD Board.
Gonzales is also the treasurer for Adelante Mujer Inc., a nonprofit that provides leadership learning opportunities to middle and high school Latina students in the Denver metro area. Locally, she is active in various church ministries, the American GI Forum and CPCD Head Start. She recently completed her tenure as president for Friends of Pikes Peak Library District.
Gonzales was appointed for a five-year term, spanning Jan. 1, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2024. Her first board of trustees meeting will take place at Penrose Library Wednesday, Jan. 22, beginning at 4 p.m.
BRYAN CONSTRUCTION ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES
Bryan Construction recently implemented a new leadership structure.
Brian Burns was promoted to president. Burns brings more than 20 years of industry experience in various capacities, including operations, preconstruction, finance, legal risk management, and strategic planning. Most recently, he was executive manager of Bryan’s Facility Services Group. He earned a construction management degree from Colorado State University.
Additionally, Doug Woody and Brian Hogan were promoted to vice presidents of operations.
Woody will oversee Bryan Construction’s Denver and Southern Colorado offices. He has over 20 years of industry experience, and, most recently, he served as executive manager for the Southern Colorado Commercial Group.
Hogan will oversee the company’s Federal, Multi-Family, and Northern Colorado groups. With over 20 years in the construction industry, he was most recently the Executive Manager of the Federal Group.
Vince Shoemaker remains chief financial officer and executive vice president with additional focus on the company’s efforts in its International Group.
Scott Bryan, the founder of the company, remains CEO.
Bryan Construction’s Colorado Springs office is at 7025 Campus Drive (80920). Additional offices are in Denver, Fort Collins and Istanbul. Visit bryanconstruction.com for more information.
PIKES PEAK SMALL BUSINESS DEVELOPMENT CENTER LAUNCHES SERIES SPOTLIGHTING CHALLENGES OF LOCAL ENTREPRENEURSHIP
The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC) is partnering with local small business owners to launch a new bi-monthly series called #SMALLBIZREALTALK. The goal of the series is to champion small businesses and strengthen the local entrepreneurial ecosystem by providing networking and “real talk” conversations about the challenges of owning a business. Local business owners will host entrepreneurs at their locations and share the ins-and-outs of running a small business.
“The SBDC is the leader in small business education. Responding to the needs of our small business community is our highest priority. In our digital world of education and stale workshops of people talking at you, it was time to launch #SMALLBIZREALTALK,” said Pikes Peak SBDC Executive Director Aikta Marcoulier. “An experiential series which brings back the opportunity for entrepreneurs to see, feel, hear and interact with those that have been there and done that. This is education down at the root level; no PowerPoints, no handouts. Just real talk.”
The first in a series of #SMALLBIZREALTALK will be held Friday, Jan. 24, from 9-10:30 a.m., at Sparkles and Lace Boutique, 2140 W. Garden of the Gods Road. For a schedule of upcoming #SMALLBIZREALTALK, visit pikespeaksbdc.org/smallbizrealtalk.
— Compiled by Michelle Karas and Breeanna Jent