The Woodmen Business Buzz highlights the local economic scene, promotions, acquisitions and expansions. Contact Breeanna Jent at breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com or 476-4825 for the chance to be featured.
The Utilities Board on Sept. 17 unanimously voted in open session to extend an offer of employment to Aram Benyamin as the next CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities.
Former CEO Jerry Forte retired in May after 12 ½ years in the position.
“I commend Colorado Springs Utilities on its selection of Aram Benyamin as CEO. Mr. Benyamin garnered a great deal of support both within Colorado Springs Utilities and externally. Our city is experiencing incredible momentum and I look forward to continued collaboration between the City of Colorado Springs and Colorado Springs Utilities as we work together to continue this trend,” Mayor John Suthers said in a press release.
Benyamin was one of 130 candidates nationwide who submitted résumés for consideration, and in July was one of seven semifinalist candidates for the position. CSU employees and the public were given the opportunity to meet each of the seven semifinalists and provide feedback to the board.
Benyamin, who currently serves as general manager of the Energy Supply department, has been with CSU since May 2015. Prior to his work with Colorado Springs Utilities, he was the senior assistant general manager, head of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s power system, the country’s largest municipal utility. There, he oversaw 4,000 employees with an annual budget of $3.9 billion, serving more than 4 million Los Angeles residents.
He is a professional engineer with a bachelor’s of science in engineering from California State University, Los Angeles. He also has a master’s degree in business administration from the University of La Verne and a master’s degree of public administration from California State University, Northridge.
The final salary and terms of employment are expected to be released at a later date. When Forte retired, his salary was $447,200 annually.
Details on when Benyamin will officially start as the new CEO will be released soon.
-Compiled by Breeanna Jent