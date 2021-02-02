The 2021 state basketball and spirit champions will be crowned in Colorado Springs.
The Colorado High School Activities Association announced Thursday that the Broadmoor World Arena will host CHSAA’s 100th state basketball championships and 30th annual state spirit championships.
Previously, the state championships were held at the Denver Coliseum and the University of Denver Hamilton Gymnasium.
The move to Colorado Springs is thanks, in part, to a partnership with the Colorado Springs Sports Corp.
“The Colorado Springs Sports Corporation is excited to develop a strong partnership with the Colorado High School Activities Association leadership. The Sports Corp has supported the CHSAA State High School Cross Country event since 2019,” Tom Osborne, CEO of the Colorado Springs Sports Corp., said in a release from CHSAA. “We are honored to collaborate once again with CHSAA on the prestigious All-Class State Basketball Championships and the CHSAA Spirit Championships. The potential for future CHSAA events in Colorado Springs is very exciting.”
The Broadmoor World Arena has hosted CHSAA events in the past, and most recently hosted the Rampart basketball holiday tournament in 2018.
“For the players, it’s a great opportunity to play in a big arena and on a big stage,” said Rampart boys’ basketball coach Jon St. Clair, who hosted a holiday tournament at the Broadmoor World Arena in 2018. “The World Arena venue is 100 times better than the Denver Coliseum, and for fans, players and coaches it’s a better opportunity.”
The 2021 basketball championship weekend will be held March 19-20 featuring all five classes of the boys’ and girls’ state championship games.
Class 2A (boys and girls), 4A (boys and girls) and 5A girls’ championships will take place Friday, while 1A (boys and girls), 3A (boys and girls) and 5A boys’ championship games will be held Saturday. The Broadmoor World Arena will host championship games only, with the higher seed hosting through the semifinal.
State spirit championships will be a three-day event held March 25-27 featuring seven competition categories.
Spectator and capacity limits are determined by the state coronavirus restrictions on local counties, and CHSAA is required to follow those state guidelines “unless CDPHE issues specific variances ... for certain activities,” according to CHSAA commissioner Rhonda Blanford-Green.
It is unclear if CHSAA will request a spectator variance from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment, which was done for the state football championships.
