The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region will honor veterans at its annual Veterans Appreciation Breakfast Friday, Nov. 8.
The breakfast is free and is scheduled from 8:30-11 a.m. at the Briargate YMCA, 4025 Family Place. Veterans, retirees, active duty military and their families are invited to attend, and veterans are encouraged to wear their service uniforms and hats.
Breakfast, music and guest speakers are on the menu. Hundreds of veterans, active duty military and their families attend the event each year.
“As an armed services YMCA, we are honored to serve our local military population,” said Boyd Williams, president and CEO of the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region. “The Veterans Appreciation Breakfast is just one small way for us to thank our veterans for their sacrifice and all they have done for our country.”
To register, visit ppymca.org or call the Briargate YMCA at 719-282-9622.