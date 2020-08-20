A man wanted for allegedly killing his estranged wife and her boyfriend in France was arrested this week at his Briargate home, according to federal court documents.
Investigators found 44-year-old Charles Andrew Dietrich in his home at 2805 Helmsdale Drive, 36 hours after French authorities issued a warrant for his arrest and notified federal investigators and Colorado Springs police, documents stated.
On July 29, authorities found Dietrich’s estranged wife and a man, who reportedly was her boyfriend, dead inside their home in northern France, court documents stated. Both were naked and investigators found 18 gun casings inside the house.
According to French authorities, Dietrich left France to live in the U.S. after he and his wife separated, along with their three children. Witnesses told investigators that the couple’s relationship had been volatile and that he believed his wife had “stolen” their children after she received primary custody, documents stated.
Information from U.S. Customs and Border control showed that Dietrich flew to France July 27 and surveillance footage showed him exiting a taxi near his estranged wife’s home that evening with a small shopping bag, the documents stated. He is seen returning to the hotel, without the plastic bag, about 3:30 a.m. the next day.
Investigators also found a genetic profile on the light switch inside a utility room, adjacent to where Dietrich’s estranged wife and her boyfriend were killed, according to court documents. While the genetic profile has not yet been matched, authorities believe it is related to Dietrich’s three children, who were in the U.S. at the time of the killings.
On Aug. 14, a U.S. marshal saw a car registered to Dietrich at his Briargate home and three days later, saw a man inside through the window, court documents stated. The French government plans to extradite Dietrich, according to a document signed Monday.
