By Joe LaFleur
Head westward on U.S. 24 to Green Mountain Falls and turn left on Green Mountain Falls Road/Ute Pass Avenue. Continue for about a half-mile and park in the public lot on the left next to Catamount Creek.
The route to Dewey Mountain Trailhead is a bit tricky along local roads.
From the parking area, walk north for about 50 yards to Olathe Street, then left and west for about 50 yards to Ann Street, then right and north for about 50 yards to Grandview Avenue, then left and west for a couple hundred yards to Catamount Street, then right and north for about 100 yards to Myrtle Street, then right and look for a small sign on the left for Dewey Mountain Trail.
Finally begin some trail hiking, switchbacking uphill for about .75 mile to where the trail flattens out at a sign on the left for Bratton Trail. Note that the fork to the right is now closed due to previous problems with hikers trespassing on private property.
Continue left on Bratton Trail, a wonderful segment of trail rolling through mountain shrubland with some rocky outcrops.
Bratton Trail is named after Dick Bratton, founder of the Green Mountain Falls Trails Committee, who recently passed away on Feb. 18. The trail eventually enters Ponderosa Pine forest then intersects and ends at the Catamount Trail after about 2 miles.
Turn left on Catamount Trail to switchback downhill for about a half-mile to the trailhead. Note that this shady trail section retains more snow and ice. Listen for the nasally calls of Red-breasted Nuthatches emanating from the pines, along with the springtime song of Cassin’s Finches.
From the trailhead, continue east on a more simple straight shot to the parking area, walking eastward along Hondo Avenue for about .75 mile back to Ute Pass Avenue.
Joe LaFleur has lived in Woodland Park since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@peakinter.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.