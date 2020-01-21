One night when I was about 5 I refused to go to bed and tucked my mom under her own covers so I could stay up reading.
I credit my continued reading spark to my elementary school librarians, Mrs. Knob and Mrs. Ritchie, who conducted storytime in a sunny corner of Boalsburg-Panorama Elementary School’s library. The students would sit cross-legged on the carpet, enthralled at the womens’ animated storytelling, complete with different voices for different characters. After that, we’d pick out our own books for the week, just by signing our name in pencil on the cards at the back, and take them home!
As a kid, my bedside light would regularly shine until way past bedtime. There’s something wonderful about a story that you’re so involved with, you hunker down with it and give up precious sleep to finish it.
Books like that are few and far between, I’ve found, four decades later. The ones that make you a little sad to close the cover on. Pleasure reading is regrettably now an effort to fit into my days that include a lot of work reading.
When I was still pretty new to Colorado, I was invited to join a book club — something that forces me to read something I might not choose for myself, in a few weeks’ time.
A then-acquaintance (and now dear friend) who casts a wider social net than I do brought together a few of the women in her life. Our “meetings” have opened the door to some good friendships (also hard to come by later in life).
We each pick a book and host the club at our respective homes every few months. Even better than the discussion are the women, the food, the drink. Even if I don’t finish one of the books, I’ll still go to book club night for the laughter. And the refreshments.
Here are some of my favorites and not-so-favorites.
Favorites:
“All the Light We Cannot See’ by Anthony Doerr — I groaned when I saw this 500-page Pulitzer-winner set in France and Germany during World War II on the list. I’d have to finish it in under a month, and historical fiction isn’t really my jam. I almost immediately got immersed. It’s one of those rare stories that pulls you in and makes you care about the fates of the characters. We had French dishes with the discussion. Lovely cheese and homemade baguette. I made French Onion Soup, and what didn’t spill onto the floor of my car on the way there was very tasty.
“A Gentleman in Moscow” by Amor Towles. I loved Towles’ debut, “The Rules of Civility,” which I devoured years back at a different friend’s suggestion. This novel didn’t disappoint. Beautifully written, about the exile of a Russian count in a charming old hotel. It made for a splendid Russian feast complete with this host’s spiced pork and apricot stew described in the story. I brought cheese and crackers, because surely the Russians enjoy those, and I didn’t have time to make anything.
“The River” by Peter Heller. I picked this one. No spoilers here, but once you start paddling along on this wilderness journey along with outdoor enthusiasts/protagonists Jack and Wynn, you’re not getting off the boat. I stayed up well past my bedtime — until 3 a.m. on a work night! — because I HAD TO know how it ended. Some parts of this novel, written by the Denver-based author who also wrote bestseller “The Dog Stars,” are … not for the faint of heart. A gripping, unforgettable pageturner. Hardly anyone else in the club finished it. Go figure. I lightly seared ahi tuna for the club meeting.
“The Shadow of the Wind” by Carlos Guzman. Another daunting 500 pager. This one is translated from the Spanish, and the story is antiquated and charming. A book-seller’s coming-of-age quest to solve a mystery. I didn’t expect to like it, but it was engrossing. It also made for a wonderful tapas-filled discussion.
Non-favorites:
“Watership Down” by Richard Adams. This was an animated movie I wasn’t allowed to watch when I was a kid because of the violence. I’d always wanted to read it. But I just couldn’t get past the murderous bunnies. There was no rabbit on the table during the discussion.
“The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy” by Douglas Adams. I’m going to get some hate mail for this one, which is on many people’s all-time-faves lists from childhood. Sci-fi books are not my bag. This one’s more of a sci-fi/humor hybrid. I can’t remember what we ate, so I must not have been able to go to that meeting!
I host next month and I chose “The Starless Sea” by Erin Morgenstern. It’s a new release.
I’m currently on page 110, so it made the cut. I can’t wait to finish! Oh yeah, and I have a healthy headstart. And it’s set in Mexico, so lots of yummy possibilities for our meeting …
What books are on your to-read list?
Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than four years.