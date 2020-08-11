Those who knew Bob Wallace appreciated his trademark sharp tongue that could cut through any maelstrom and his self-deprecating humor that radiated humility.
However, few people knew that Bob also had a compassion that could melt the iciest heart, a testimony to his optimistic nature and exceptional people skills. When the former champion marathon runner and Cheyenne Mountain resident died July 21 at age 69, it seemed these qualities had forever lost their voice.
I met Bob in 2018 during an interview with him and running companion Fred Cox about a how-to book they authored to help prepare runners for the grueling 26-mile marathon. The book, “Running Your Bucket List Marathon: Everything You Need To Get It Done” offers advice on aerobic fitness measuring, pacing and ordering shoes.
Certainly, Bob knew what he was talking about. As a teenager growing up in Australia in the 1960s, Bob ran alongside the famed Richmond, Melbourne-based athletics club, Richmond Harriers, and at 18 secured a track scholarship to Long Beach State in the U.S. — impressive feats even by today’s standards.
To put his talent into perspective, Bob ran 20 marathons in under 2:20:00, captured several first place honors and placed second at the 1976 Australian Olympic trials marathon, his first-ever marathon. The June 1981 Grandma’s marathon in Duluth, Minn., saw his fastest running time, 2:13:14, and he placed 9th in the 1982 Boston Marathon in 2:17:00.
An educated man, Bob held a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Texas at El Paso. He put his degree to good use in 1995 when he bought a Dallas running store and developed a successful chain of running outlets before selling the business in 2012.
During our interview I mentioned I once participated in 5K and half-marathon races. Bob, who could easily run circles around me, seemed genuinely interested in my adventures. His comments, void of the pomposity often associated with professional athletes, left me in awe of his athletic prowess, business acumen and exceptional people skills.
But what impressed me most was that Bob spoke glowingly about family and friends and love and living, and shared anecdotes about life in the land down under. During the drive back to my office I thought about our interview and of this self-effacing individual.
In time I learned that understand people were drawn to Bob because he believed they could accomplish anything if they believe in themselves. Truly, Bob was the genuine article. Who wouldn’t want him for a friend?
Throughout his illness, Bob embraced life with the same ferocity he displayed as a marathon runner. He biked, exercised and socialized with friends. He was competitive to the end, displaying the same vigor and can-do spirit that catapulted him to rock god status among those who knew him.
A tribute written about Bob read, “Those whose lives were touched by Robert Wallace no doubt feel an inexplicable emptiness without him in this world.”
It’s amazing how someone can leave such a lasting impression and I, for one, am glad to have known him. I believe each of us would do well to take a chapter from Bob’s life and exercise the same compassion and sensitivity he practiced to bring people together — qualities that made Bob a legend both on and off the marathon trail.
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 20 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.