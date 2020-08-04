It is hard to believe that a year ago many people would be none the wiser to a 935-acre piece of property nestled between the Colorado Springs Airport and the iconic Fountain Valley School, yet that property is the home to a large city open space as well as a privately-owned reservoir.
The history of Bluestem Prairie Open Space dates back to the 1800s. During the days of fur trading, the renowned Trapper’s Trail, or Cherokee Trail according to scholars, traveled through the modern day open space on its way to hubs such as Denver and Santa Fe. Later in 1910, a company called Fountain Mutual took advantage of a 1903 decree that allowed the company to build a water storage lake to hold 10,000-acre feet of water, now known as Big Johnson Reservoir.
Fountain Mutual continued to own both Big Johnson Reservoir and the property that would become Bluestem Prairie Open Space for 80 years. Along the way, the area was opened for some recreational use by way of leasing to local sportsman clubs. These leases continued until 1997 when they expired and were not renewed. At this time, Fountain Mutual retained Big Johnson Reservoir, but sold the rest of the land to Cygnet Land LLC.
Cygnet held the land until the fall of 2000 when the Palmer Land Trust purchased the property and quickly sold it to the City of Colorado Springs in order to designate the property as open space. The City used money from a Great Outdoors Colorado grant as well as money from the Trails, Open Space and Parks Stewardship or TOPS tax, to complete the purchase. Bluestem Prairie Open Space, originally called Big Johnson Open Space, became one of the first properties under care of the TOPS division.
Bluestem Prairie Open Space provides a great opportunity for avid birders to see species of waterfowl, shorebirds, songbirds, and raptors, drawn to the large lake for food and nesting opportunities. Black-tailed prairie dogs, pronghorn, coyotes, porcupine and the occasional mule deer are also common sights at Bluestem. The prairie also provides habitat for rattlesnakes and bull snakes, which is why sticking to the trails is very important.
While Bluestem Prairie Open Space and Big Johnson Reservoir are two different entities, they continue to be part of the same ecosystem. In 2016, Fountain Mutual made the decision to drain Big Johnson in order to complete much-needed infrastructure repairs, and for almost three years the reservoir was dry. Waterfowl and shore birds left the area. During this time, visitation to the open space reduced significantly, and by 2019 many people were either unaware of the open space or had moved on.
Today, both Bluestem and Big Johnson are seeing a return to vibrancy. The City of Colorado Springs has added five new miles of trails to the open space since the fall of 2019. Big Johnson has begun to regain its water and thus many shore birds, waterfowl, and, of course, birders are flocking back to the area. The open space has seen about an 800% increase in visitation since the beginning of the year, and, while some of that increase can be related to the current pandemic, most visitors have been very vocal about their appreciation for the new trails and the returning water.
Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services is committed to making Bluestem Prairie’s future bright. TOPS will continue to promote the Leave No Trace Seven Principles and put in the leg work to protect and steward one of the only native prairies in our county, Bluestem Prairie Open Space.
Michael Bowman is a park ranger with the City’s Trails, Open Space & Parks (TOPS) stewardship program.