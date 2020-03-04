In early March, residents of the Pikes Peak region start to get a taste of spring with foliage greening and birds singing. Then, the next day, a foot of snow.
However, this unpredictable weather will not dampen plans for a trip to Blodgett Peak Open Space. On a hot day, seek shade on trails through Gambel oak shrubland and pondersoa pine and Douglas fir woodland. When the snow falls, the wide and well-traveled Blodgett Trail serves as a good backup plan.
From Vindicator Drive, head north for about 1 ½ miles on Centennial Boulevard, which becomes West Woodmen Road. Continue on Woodmen for about .75 miles to parking area on the left. A detailed trail map sign at the lot displays the wide variety of trail options for short and long hikes.
For a short 1 ½-mile loop, head west on Blodgett Trail a short distance, locate a trail signpost and bear right on the Peregrine Trail. Head northward, entering a shady Gambel oak shrubland, crossing a small creek, then taking a sharp left and heading west. After about one-quarter of a mile, intersect the Ponderosa Trail and continue west another one-quarter mile and reconnect with the Peregrine Trail. Continue west another one-quarter mile to the Blodgett Trail and turn left. The wide trail winds its way eastward for about three-fourths of a mile back to parking area, passing through pine fir woodland and dropping into more open grassland terrain.
Note that the Blodgett Trail extends from the parking area for about 2 ½ miles to the top of Blodgett Peak at 9,426 feet. However, there is no designated trail all the way to the summit and the route gets progressively steeper with a total elevation gain of about 2,250 feet. Also, in the steeper sections there are hazards like slippery gravel, making this a difficult climb only for the surefooted.
Joe LaFleur has lived in southern Colorado since 2016 and is a hiking enthusiast who hits the trails weekly. Contact Joe with questions or feedback at joelafleur@tds.net. Hiking is great exercise, but can be hazardous. Always be sure to plan well, check the weather, bring a printed map, tell someone where and when you are going, and contact them when you return safely.