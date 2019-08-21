Using a piping bag for a brush, icing for pigment and cupcakes as her canvas, Emily Athey approaches her work with the creativity of an artist preparing to create a canvas painting.
Athey, 19, is a decorator at Icing on the Cake, 15 N. Union Blvd., a bakery that creates wedding and custom cakes for all occasions.
She also happens to be legally blind.
Cake decorating is the perfect creative outlet for Athey who, despite her disability and lack of formal training, has demonstrated skills that rival seasoned industry professionals, resulting in repeat clientele and social media attention.
Athey was born with Optic Nerve Hypoplasia, a medical condition resulting from optic nerve underdevelopment. Most ONH patients have abnormal eye movements, and vision ranges from acceptable functional vision to zero light perception.
Athey’s condition left her with limited close-range vision, she said. “I was born with ONH and it can’t be repaired,” Athey said.
She often must adopt a crouching stance in order to work. Otherwise, she can produce beautifully decorated, frosting-laden treats that rival those of experts in record time.
Because of her vision impairment, finding employment was a challenge — one that Athey described as discouraging at best. After graduating from high school, she applied for numerous positions of all types but was repeatedly turned down due to her poor eyesight. Undaunted, Athey pressed on, hoping to find someone who would embrace her strong work ethic and not her disability.
Athey said she tries to remain optimistic and try to create positive experiences out of negative situations. “I will experience rejection again but will continue trying,” Athey said.
When Athey applied at Icing on the Cake, owner Mischa Halberg sympathized with Athey’s situation and hired her immediately. “I felt it was the right thing to do. Like anyone, Emily just needed a chance to show she can do the work,” Halberg said.
The job and the location proved a great fit for Athey, who lives at the Colorado School for the Deaf and Blind, which is within walking distance of the bakery.
Through patience and persistence, Athey acquired skills necessary in her present job description. She decorates cakes, cupcakes and cookies, and can prepare a thick, colored/flavored sugar and water paste fondant used for decoration. “I had the interest and (Decorator) Bob (Holsinger) taught me a lot. Much of my learning has been through trial and error,” Athey said.
“People have called and asked that no one but Emily prepare a cake for them. In fact, Emily decorates 500 times better than many past applicants. So Emily is doing amazing things without the gift of vision,” Halberg said while showing off a display case housing some of Athey’s more intricate creations.
Athey’s bio on the bakery’s website, underneath her beaming photo, reads,
“Emily is one of our stars ... It is an honor for us to employ such a lovely young lady. You will find cookies that she has cut out and decorated in the case. As well as beautifully decorated cupcakes that are sold as 6 packs in the store. She is learning how to measure ingredients, fill cake and cupcake pans, as well as other fun things.”
Knowing clients are pleased with her work is Athey’s greatest reward, she said. In fact, most clients are unaware of Athey’s disability, a testament to her creative skills.
Her fiancé Gavin Uthe, 19, also is blind and has endured numerous employment rejections, she said.
“A local food store rejected Gavin’s application for a bagger position. They said he wasn’t qualified when in truth they didn’t want a blind person working for them. Employers have a great lack of empathy and treat us like liabilities,” Athey said.
Halberg said she wants the community to embrace and learn from Athey’s story. “As a business owner, I understand the safety risks involved. However, humans must be more compassionate toward people. Instead, they’re consumed by greed and profit. How would they feel if they were in Emily’s situation?” Halberg asked.
Athey encourages others to not give up fulfilling their goals as there is always someone who will give them an opportunity to excel. “It’s been fun and I owe a lot to Mischa for taking a chance on me and allowing me to grow,” Athey said.
This November will mark Athey’s one-year anniversary with Icing on the Cake. She plans to soon expand her skills with Interior Design classes at Pikes Peak Community College.
Yvonne Athey described her daughter’s perseverance as an encouragement to everyone. “She does a lot with the little she has and knows others have it much worse,” Yvonne said. Ever proud of Athey’s growth and accomplishments, Halberg added, “Emily has been a blessing and is an inspiration to everyone.”