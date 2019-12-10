My nonfiction book list overfloweth this year. That’s what happens when you study developmental editing, copyediting, book coaching, and book titling all in the same year. On top of that, I’m buried in nonfiction research for several guidebooks. Needless to say, I am completely nonfictioned out. I honestly don’t know if my brain has room for one more fact, and I’m losing my desire to learn the truth about anything more.
Nonfiction burnout has made me really miss reading fiction. I’ve enjoyed a few stories this year, but nothing deep and dense that I could get lost in. Do you remember the first time you read a book by Kurt Vonnegut or Stephen King? Or maybe it was J.K. Rowling, J.R.R. Tolkien, or Edgar Allan Poe? For me, a great storyteller grabs me in the first chapter and doesn’t let go until I’ve read all their works. That’s what I’ve been missing this year.
But something wonderful happened a couple of weeks ago. I was thinking about my book-coaching classes and how I’d like to specialize in a particular genre. Horror came to mind. I’ve been a fan of horror films and writing since I was a little kid. Digging deeper into what makes a book scary, how to inject it into my own writing, and then teaching it to other writers seemed like the best kind of nightmarish, dream gig. It was also the perfect excuse to read more horror fiction.
I don’t know if Google was having fun with me that day or if some kind of divine intervention made “Rebecca” appear in my online search for horror novels. The Gothic romance-crime-suspense-thriller-and-sometimes-horror novel was written by Daphne du Maurier, published in 1938, and has never gone out of print. Somewhere in the cobwebs of my mind, I recalled reading du Maurier in high school but I couldn’t remember much else. More Googling turned up some fascinating, well, facts.
Du Maurier also wrote “The Birds.” And yes, that story was the inspiration for Alfred Hitchcock’s film. The director’s first American movie, coincidentally, was “Rebecca,” after du Maurier’s book of the same name, and it’s the only Hitchcock film that won an Oscar for Best Picture. At least, that’s what Wikipedia said. I was getting pushed further and further in du Maurier’s direction, but having started and stopped so many novels in my lifetime due to poor writing, shallow characters, and a lack of story, I hesitated. Was “Rebecca” really that good, or was this a red herring while my book, the book I yearned for, was still out there somewhere else — hidden on the bookshelves at one of my local used booksellers, online at Kindle, in a list on Goodreads, or in a collection of audio CDs on eBay?
That night, reading “Danse Macabre” by Stephen King (yep, more nonfiction), I flipped to the back of the book to survey King’s list of 100 (or so) horror films released between 1950 and 1980 that he believes are most important to the genre. I had recently subscribed to the streaming service Shudder, which serves up all horror all the time, and I was looking for recommendations. “The Birds” was on King’s list, along with another film based on a du Maurier work, “Don’t Look Now.” That book was also listed on his 100 (or so) books that are important to the genre. That did it. I downloaded the audiobook “Rebecca” and hit “play.”
Thank you, Google. Thank you, Wikipedia. And thank you, Stephen King. “Rebecca” wasn’t horror in the traditional sense. It wasn’t that kind of scary. But it was exactly what I was looking for. The story of a young woman — who is never named in the book — stuck in a bad marriage and a creepy house with an evil maid was the most addictive piece of literature I’d read in years. It defined “story” and “storytelling” in every sense, from the narrator’s — our unlikely protagonist — quivering thoughts, feelings, and emotions, to her naïve impression of the highly suspicious characters who surrounded her and threatening plot that unfolded. Reading the story from her ingenuous, limited point of view, I wanted to holler, “No, stop! Don’t do it, don’t trust her, don’t believe him, and do not go in there!” Of course, the poor girl didn’t listen, and so I had to just keep reading. Within days I was behind on all my deadlines — and searching madly for my next du Maurier read.
Lucky for me, there are a lot of them and they’re everywhere. The library carries du Maurier books, both paperback and digital versions, and you can pick up her works at your local bookstore. Last week on Small Business Saturday, I found a brand-new copy of “My Cousin Rachel” at a used media shop for half price. I’ve even located a few du Maurier books on CD for my sister, who loves audiobooks but refuses to use her tablet to download them (Christmas presents!).
You may have read other books by du Maurier: “The Scapegoat,” “My Cousin Rachel,” “Frenchman’s Creek,” or “Jamaica Inn.” If you’re as obsessed with her as I am, read them all and then catch the films. The 1940 Hitchcock version of “Rebecca” starring Joan Fontaine and Laurence Olivier; a 1962 version with Joan Hackett and James Mason; a 1979, four-part BBC1 version featuring Joanna David and Jeremy Brett; and a 1997, two-part Masterpiece Theatre version with Diana Rigg and Charles Dance are all on YouTube. Believe it or not, Netflix is making a new, fifth version of the film with Lily James in the starring role and Armie Hammer as her older, weirder husband.
Now, I’ve got to get back to chapter 3 in my paperback copy of “My Cousin Rachel.” Then it’s “Don’t Look Now” on TV, and just two more chapters in the audiobook “The Scapegoat.” I’m not scared — just a bit worried about what I’m going to do when I run out of du Maurier. For now, I’ll just sink into fiction bliss and see how it all ends.
Susan Joy Paul is an author, editor, and freelance writer. She has lived on Colorado Springs’ northwest side for more than 20 years. Contact Susan at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.