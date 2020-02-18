1979 was a monumental year in all walks of life.
Sony introduced a portable media player called the Walkman which sold for $200. It was a sensation along with songs like “Another Brick in the Wall” by Pink Floyd and “We Are Family” by Sister Sledge. The Fiberglas snowboard was invented and movies like “The Deer Hunter,” “Alien,” and “Kramer vs. Kramer” sold out in theaters.
In Pennsylvania, the Three Mile Island nuclear power plant had a partial meltdown and China’s one-child per family policy was instituted. Sixty-three Americans were taken hostage in Iran, and following the election of its’ first black-led government, Rhodesia was renamed Zimbabwe. Kids in the U.S. played with Atari’s new 400 Home Computer system and McDonald’s introduced the $1 Happy Meal. Barbie dolls were popular, along with GI Joe astronaut and a toy Apollo space capsule that floated in the water.
Christina Koch was born that year in Grand Rapids, Mich. From a young age, she wanted to become an astronaut. Toward that end, she focused on math and science, completing Bachelor of Science degrees in electrical engineering and physics from North Carolina State University, then earning a master’s in electrical engineering.
After graduating from NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center Academy, she worked on scientific instruments at Goddard’s Laboratory for High Energy Astrophysics and other engineering-oriented research projects. Christina’s research expertise led to participation in the U.S. Antarctic Program including several years working in the Antarctic and Arctic regions. This type of work is not for the faint of heart. While living at the South Pole Station during the winter, Christina and her colleagues tolerated frigid temperatures which reached minus 111 and lived for several months without the sun.
Christina continued to focus on the development of space science instruments at the Applied Physics Lab at Johns Hopkins University and undertook research in Greenland and Antarctica. In 2013, NASA selected her for Astronaut Group 21, so she started training to become an astronaut. This type of training involves learning about robotics, systems of the International Space Station, water and wilderness survival and other technical knowledge and skills.
Completing the astronaut training enabled her to fulfill her childhood dream when she was selected for a mission to the ISS starting on March 14, 2019. Seven months later, in mid-October, Christina teamed up with astronaut Jessica Meir and the two women completed the first all-female spacewalk which was part of a long series of upgrades on the power systems of the ISS. They replaced a broken battery charging/discharging unit which was needed to ensure that newly installed lithium-ion batteries could generate extra power for the ISS. This task wasn’t simple, partly because these batteries are about the same size as one-half of a refrigerator. Christina and Jessica spent 7 hours and 17 minutes outside the ISS completing the task and recording observations. This accomplishment was a new record within NASA, demonstrating that long spacewalks are feasible.
On a daily basis, Christina and other members of the ISS crew worked on science experiments and fix or upgrade equipment. Due to the conditions in space, they exercised two hours every day to maintain their health and participate in medical experiments to see how their bodies are adjusting in microgravity. When they’re not working, the astronauts talk with their families, read or watch movies, or take part in other relaxing activities.
In general, most days are long and busy on the ISS. Jessica and Christina had the opportunity to complete two more spacewalks together in January of this year. A momentous milestone was achieved on Feb. 6, when Christina returned safely to Earth. She set the record for the longest single continuous stay in space by a female astronaut, having spent 328 days on the ISS. It’s a remarkable accomplishment in so many ways and I congratulate her and her colleagues.
From 1979 to 2020, technology has advanced by leaps and bounds. It’s strange to look back and remember how pivotal the Walkman was 41 years ago. Yet, even something as common as a single birth can change the future in ways that are unimaginable at the time.
Julie Richman is a freelance writer, project manager and consultant. She and her family have lived on Colorado Springs’ northeast side for 21 years. Contact Julie with comments or ideas for her column at woodmennotes@pikespeaknewspapers.com.