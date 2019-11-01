Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) invites residents of El Paso County to meet with a member of his Colorado staff at an upcoming listening session.
Bennet’s Constituent Advocate, Jacqueline Armendariz, will host office hours for Coloradans in Fountain Friday, Nov. 8.
Residents have the opportunity to speak with Armendariz regarding topics like the Department of Veterans Affairs, the IRS, Social Security Administration and other federal agencies, and provide suggestions for Congress that will help their families and communities.
The listening session is scheduled from 2-4 p.m. at Fountain City Hall’s Council Chambers on the second floor, 116 S. Main St., Fountain.
To schedule an appointment during these office hours, email Jacqueline_Armendariz@bennet.senate.gov. Include your name, address, phone number and a brief description of the issue you want to address, as this will help her assist you. If you are already working with someone in our office, please include that information in your email, as well.
Those without email access can call 719-328-1100. Constituents do not need to wait for listening session dates to ask for help or share opinions. Please call any Bennet office at any time for assistance.