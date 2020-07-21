Local artist Mattie O has spent the last six months building creations for her solo show at the Foothills Center in Golden. Part of the exhibit will be her signature mobiles. Some are organic, mimicking forms found in nature, like flowers and leaves.
Mattie has recently discovered the art of fashion, using Barbie dolls as mannequins for miniature dresses evoking elegant styles of years ago and those garments are also the subject matter of some of her mobiles.
In addition to her mobiles, Mattie has created a series of sculptural life-sized dresses for this exhibit.
Fashion is a symbol and method of self-expression. The female form can provoke, embrace, stimulate and nurture. A woman’s mood, character and strength can be displayed in the garment she chooses to wear. Some of Mattie’s latest work speaks to today’s headlines with her “social distancing” dress, constructed of abaca fiber, porcupine quills and barbed wire. Her peacock dress is flamboyant and shouts “look at me!” One garment has horseshoe nails embedded in the bodice, which reveals an inner surface of crushed glass, like the center of a geode.
These are just some of the finished pieces.
It takes a lot of work to create art. The general public rarely gets to see the process from concept to finished product. They don’t see the mistakes, the failures, the physical endurance it sometimes takes to create what the artist sees in their “mind’s eye.” Many times it comes down to problem-solving. You have an idea in your head about what the final piece should look like, and then comes the arduous task of using the knowledge you have about your medium and the courage to experiment and develop new techniques to fill in what is missing.
I had the opportunity to assist Mattie, merely as an extra pair of hands, while she mixed the exact proportion of Abaca fiber and Cotton Linters for the pulp to be applied to the torso of a mannequin. I measured wire that she tirelessly manipulated into a barbed-wire skirt. I watched all the steps involved in months of work, with no break, to create several large life-sized garments. I saw the experiments, the failures, the successes and the “aha!” moments. And I helped make many sheets of paper to be reassembled into cloth for garments, inspired by the 60s, that hang on a clothesline.
One of her sculptures is the “Celebration” dress, which was started last September with the help of the general public who visited Mattie’s studio during the Front Range Open studio event. Guests applied wet abaca fiber pulp to the armature of screening and wire attached to the mannequin. Mattie spent many days creating white abaca flowers, which were painted by friends, and then assembled into the finished silver bodice. This dress will be on display at the Golden show, suspended from a handcrafted stand created by Monument artist Jodie Bliss.
This extraordinary exhibit at the Foothills center in Golden opens on July 31 and runs until Oct. 25. Make sure you find the time to see this exhibit. Info: foothillsartcenter.org.
To see more of Mattie O’s work visit her website, mattieo.com.
Nancy Bonig is a professional glass artist living in Monument. She is the founder of Front Range Open Studios, and her kilnworked glass can be seen at the Denver Art Museum shop. Have an art event you would like her to cover? Contact her at nancy@bonig.com.