Northern Colorado Springs artist and 2019 Peak Arts Prize winner Thom Phelps will showcase a new work of art he hopes sparks conversation about an important — but often overlooked — topic.
Titled “A Farewell to Bees,” Phelps’ sculpture of a dead bee on a pedestal will be the main piece in an August gallery show dedicated to the theme of bee extinction, all funded by the Peak Arts Prize.
“Bees are so integral to our culture,” said Phelps, 53. “I want people to talk about it.”
Now in its second year, the Peak Arts Prize, a program of the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region (COPPeR), awards a total of $15,000 to three local artists and organizations who want to expand their audience and raise visibility in the art community. Each winner also receives $500 in marketing for their project from Peak Radar.
This year, the Peak Arts Prize received 33 applicants, who each submitted a three-minute video explaining how they would reach a new audience with their project. A panel of judges chose three finalists for each category: a large organization, a small organization, and an individual. These finalists went on to a public vote in March.
Phelps won the individual award and $2,500 to showcase his project, “A Farewell to Bees.” In his video submission, he explained how he came across the topic of pollinator extinction and how he hopes that his artwork will evoke an emotional response.
“This prize allows people to see inspiring, meaningful, and just cool projects,” said Angela Seals, the program coordinator at COPPeR. “Thom Phelps’ (project) is all of these things. It’s far-reaching and has a deep meaning, and I’m thrilled the community chose him.”
Inspired by images of dead bees, Phelps saw accompanied by articles about pollinators dying off, Phelps wanted to create something that would strike the audience and spark debate, just as those images struck him.
“When you research it, there’s so much more to the story,” he said. “I don’t know if it’s because of pollution or because the Earth is warming up, but that’s why we need to talk about it. What’s going on? How do we fix it?”
Phelps has been sculpting since he was a child, but it wasn’t until eight years ago that he decided to pursue it full-time.
Phelps worked in a corporate office job, mostly in graphic design and technical writing. It was an activity in a management training program that pushed him to pursue his real passion in life: art.
“They had us do one of those dream boards — which seems kind of silly — but it was supposed to be focusing on what we wanted to do at work,” he said. “Mine basically just said ‘focus on art.’”
Today, Phelps’ artwork can be found around Colorado Springs, including on the patio of Coquette’s Bistro downtown, outside Old Colorado City’s Yogafied and on display in yards around town. Most of his work is housed in private collections.
While Phelps is proud of the work has done and the audience he has built, he’s hoping his new exhibit will attract fresh eyes.
“My artwork is very abstract and two-dimensional, and it doesn’t have emotional punch,” he said. “So part of my goal with the Peak Arts Prize was to try working three-dimensionally and broaden my audience to people who would want to talk about the art and raise some sort of social conversation.”
The exhibit will include other local artists, including 10 Phelps invited, members of Art111 Gallery and artists from the Unsteady Hand, a creative outlet for people with Parkinson’s disease and the small organization winner of the 2019 Peak Arts Prize.
“It’s neat to see the other winners working together on each other’s projects,” Seals said. “We’re just starting to see the potential of this prize and how collaborative it can be — a lot like what our arts community is already like.”
The other artists will showcase their own pieces incorporating the theme of the bee. Phelps noted that they have complete freedom of expression in their artwork.
“It’s not just going to be dead bee after dead bee,” he said. “They can make whatever statement they want, and I’m looking forward to seeing some really neat artwork.”
“A Farewell to Bees” will be on display Aug. 2 through Sept. 6 at Art111 Gallery in downtown Colorado Springs. On Aug. 16, there will be an artist talk open to the public where attendees will be able to discuss the theme of the exhibit and the emotions they feel.
“Phelps’ piece is understandable and concrete,” Seals said. “It really tugs at peoples’ hearts, and I hope the community comes to see it.”
Learn more at thomphelps.com/farewell.html.