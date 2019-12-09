Like the gifts around a Christmas tree, Palmer Ridge is making a tradition of winning early December football games.
The Bears made it a three-peat Saturday at the Neta and Eddie DeRose ThunderBowl in Pueblo when they defeated Pueblo South, 35-13, to claim another Class 3A state championship.
Palmer Ridge (12-2) was the No. 4 seed in the 16-team tournament. It had pedigree on its side, having posted a lofty 38-4 record since 2017. Four of those victories were over Pueblo South the last two seasons.
The No. 2 Colts (12-2) were undone on Dec. 7 by big plays. Palmer Ridge junior quarterback Luke McAllister had touchdown passes of 87 and 81 yards to junior wide receiver Kaden Dudley (a University of Colorado commit), a 28-yard strike to senior slot back Deuce Roberson, and a 53-yard bomb to junior wide out Marcellus Reed for the game’s final score with 5:50 remaining in the third quarter.
McAllister, a Colorado State commit, threw for 272 yards on just eight completions and was named the Player of the Game. He was presented with a decorated football.
“I can’t really describe this,” McAllister said as he was surrounded by reporters. “We practiced really yard for this. We knew (South) would be hungry. I can’t be prouder of this team.”
Bears’ senior running back Raef Ruel — last year’s state championship Player of the Game — finished his prep career with 150 yards rushing and a touchdown. His 37-yard scamper to pay dirt at the 8:43 mark of the first quarter gave the Bears a 7-0 lead.
He was elated to be a major part of all three state titles.
“Every year someone has to step up and the guys who stepped up this year did a really great job,” said Ruel, who finished his career with nearly 4,500 yards rushing and 76 touchdowns. “I’m thankful. I wouldn’t be standing here without these guys around me.”
As the team huddled on the field following the trophy presentation, Bears’ coach Tom Pulford stressed an important life lesson.
“Don’t make this the most important moment of your life,” he said. “This isn’t the best. The best is yet to come.
“Make sure you thank the people who let you get to practice every day. To weights early in the morning in January. All the things throughout the offseason and in season.”
Pulford also talked with his team about how it overcome adversity this season.
“Because of the adversity that we overcame is a tribute to the resiliency in the young men that we have an opportunity to coach,” Pulford said. “It’s a tribute to the coaching staff and it’s a tribute to the parents and the whole community believing in us.”
The Bears move up to 4A next season. They played at that level from 2012-15, advancing to the quarterfinals their final year.
With the return of a plethora of skilled positions, Pulford and his crew feel they will have success next season.
“It’s going to be a good step for our program going up,” Dudley said. “We have a good freshman class who will have to put in the work, just like I did when I first got here. Nothing comes easy and next year we will have to practice a little harder.”
Pulford has always stressed to his seniors that they “… leave the program better than you found it.” Many of his outgoing seniors took up that mantle this season.
“It was always a dream to win one, but coming back for a third one is pretty crazy,” said Bears’ senior two-way lineman Cody Bruce, a starter on all three championship teams. “This junior class is really strong and the sophomores are really bonded with the junior class and they will be a great bonded team next year.”
Palmer Ridge senior left tackle Nate Lemke, also a three-year starter, said this was the most trying season he’s endured.
“I always had it in the back of my mind we could be here, and if we became a brotherhood like we did we would get here,” he said. “We all trusted the process and we wound up on top.