In the complete innocence of our childhoods, we waited anxiously for Christmas. We were not sure exactly when Santa Claus was coming and always wondered what he would bring us. Of course, when and what during that much simpler time of our lives came long before our complete grasp of the days, using a calendar and being able to tell time.
Traditionally when we get to the point in life when we develop a schedule, large portions of our lives revolve around the when and what details always in place on our calendar. For the most part today all of that has stopped. During this pandemic, I hear people talk about backsliding and once again facing the challenge of not recognizing days, dates and time. There is so much wondering with a strong need to know WHEN will this all end, and WHAT will our new lives be like? But like me, you do not have a crystal ball to help answer either one of those questions.
Even knowing that, my curiosity is still racing to grasp what will the changes be in our post-pandemic lives. Because there will be more changes coming. Many changes we have already seen: social distancing, wearing masks, and using highly focused hygiene are the most obvious. I do miss being in the gym and am so very, very thankful that just a few minutes’ walk from my home I can be on the trails of Ute Valley Park. Activity in park is reflective, for the most part, of many of these changes. Some people are wearing masks and most are extending significant courtesy to provide very adequate distancing. One area I have seen that could use better distancing effort would be by some of the more youthful bikers in the downhill park area.
Being in the park regularly and also having an overview from our home to the parking lot along Ute Trail, I can confirm that a common stay-at-home escape route is the one bringing significant numbers of people to UVP. Getting out for some fresh air and exercise is very important to our overall health and well being during this historic event.
One option to help avoid some of the crowds is the use the website healthyparks.co. There is a tracker map that allows you to see the current level of activity at the entrances to UVP and for that matter all the open spaces in the state. It is certainly a concern that we do our part to avoid overcrowding the parks to ensure they be allowed to stay open for our recreation. Perhaps if your schedule is more open these days try and find an odd hour in your schedule that still works to get your park time in and be thankful for the opportunity.
If you are escaping to UVP please be mindful of the safe practices mentioned above. Our Friends of Ute Valley Park Committee would always ask that:
• If we have had excessive wet due to either rain or snow that you take a day off from your use to avoid trail degradation
• As we move into rattlesnake season to please be aware
• You stay on the designated trails
• You be courteous to all others on the trail
Also, typically in this space at this time I would be outlining the volunteer work scheduled planned for UVP and how you could be a helpful part of that effort. What I can share is that there will be work sessions happening but at this time I cannot offer any specific details. Once that information is known I will share it here, and it will be posted on the FUVP Facebook page and our website, friendsofutevalleypark.com.
So please hang in there as even though we do not know exactly when this stay-at-home effort will end, we do know it will end. And we want everyone safe now so we can all be healthy and safe enjoying Ute Valley Park later.
A member of the Friends of Ute Valley Park, Phill Emmert writes this periodic column to keep readers informed about the public park between Vindicator Drive and Centennial Boulevard.