The March 16 baseball game between Lewis-Palmer and Pine Creek had the drama of a late spring postseason affair played at the highest level.
Starting pitchers Jason Shuger of the Rangers (14 strikeouts, two hits in six innings) and Pine Creek’s Riley Cornelio (12 strikeouts, three hits in five innings) dominated the non-league game.
Pine Creek won, 2-1, in dramatic fashion when Eagles relief pitcher Kyle Moran picked off a Rangers runner at first base with the two outs and the bases loaded in the top of the seventh inning. Lewis-Palmer’s top batter, Evan Walsh (10 hits in 15 at-bats so far this season) had a full count showing on the scoreboard when the game ended.
“That was a tough way for the game to end,” said Lewis-Palmer coach Brett Lester. “You never want to lose on a play like that.”
Lewis-Palmer had a 3-0 record going into the game. It was the season opener for Pine Creek.
The non-league affair was supposed to be at the Eagles’ home turf, but had to be moved due to unsafe playing conditions from the March 13 bomb cyclone.
Pine Creek coach Glenn Millhauser contacted his longtime friend, Cheyenne Mountain Coach Mark Swope, to see if his field would be cleared in time for the game. Three-foot drifts had to be removed, but the field was ready for play a day before the scheduled game.
“What an epic game,” Swope said.
Swope should know a thing or two about epic games. He coached his Indians to third place in the 4A state playoffs last season. He also piloted the Indians to the 2011 4A state title, and was an assistant on the school’s 2009 state championship team.
Shuger has been epic this season for Lewis-Palmer. After his gem against Pine Creek, the senior right-hander’s ERA rose to a still-minuscule 0.44. He improved his strikeout total to 36 in 16 innings, with just four walks.
“That game gave us a lot of confidence and a lot of hope,” said Shuger, who will attend the Air Force Academy next fall. “We competed the whole game.”
Pine Creek took a 2-0 lead with one run apiece in the first and third innings — on the aid of only one hit.
The Rangers scored their run in the top of the seventh off Moran. Carson Trumpold reached on an Eagles error with two outs. He scored all the way from first on an RBI double by Brandon Reynolds.
Moran then walked the next two Rangers’ batters to load the bases, but got out of the jam when he picked the Lewis-Palmer runner off first.
Shuger and the Rangers had their hands full against Cornelio, who has signed with Texas Christian University and is expected to be selected in the top five rounds of June’s MLB draft. Last fall, Cornelio pitched for Team USA in the COPABE U-18 Pan-American Championships.
“At the plate, I was a little shaky because it was a while since I saw 93 mph coming out of the hand,” Shugar said. “Riley is exceptionally good. He has good fastball command. When you have good fastball command, that throws the hitters off.”
Cornelio was pulled after 77 pitches due to a scheduled pitch count.
“That was as far as we were going to let him go,” Millhauser said.
Three days after playing Lewis-Palmer, Pine Creek lost a non-conference game to Chatfield, 7-4. University of Colorado at Colorado Springs-bound Parker Gregory took the loss.
Lewis-Palmer bounced back from its loss to Pine Creek with a 16-1 victory over Vista Ridge.