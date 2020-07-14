While growing up on Oak Way in Cheyenne Cañon I got hooked on baseball, both by playing the game and in following major league teams.
A first memory for me came when World War II started and the leader of Major League Baseball, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, wrote President Franklin Roosevelt and offered to cancel all major league games until the war was over. But FDR said it was important that the game continue, The country needed the diversion when there was so much stress with the war effort.
There was no television when I was a youngster (the first time I saw TV I was 17), but I could listen to radio broadcasts of major league games on Saturday afternoons. (Most games were played in the afternoon with very few night games.)
The men I was around all talked about baseball. It was the most popular sport, even though there was no professional baseball in Colorado Springs. The Sky Sox did not start until the early 1950s.
After the war was over my father took me, my brother Ron and a friend Owen Owens to Denver in mid-October (after the World Series) where a group of major league players were barnstorming around the country and earning extra money. I still remember watching the great Warren Spahn pitch six innings of perfect baseball.
During the winter I read The Sporting News, which kept me up with the trades and stories of the players. I recall the comment made by Jim Bouton, “You spend a good piece of your life gripping a baseball, and it turns out it was the other way around all the time.” It was in the same paper that I read Yogi Berra’s quote, “If you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
A memorable time for me was in August of 1947, when my brother and I went with Owens to St. Louis and saw three games at Sportsman’s Park between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Chicago Cubs. Stan Musial was the standout player in that series.
These reflections about baseball and its influence on my life spell out the major changes that have occurred and altered our experience of the game:
• The major influence television has played on the game;
• The expansion from 16 teams all playing in cities east of the Mississippi River to 30 teams spread across the U.S. and Canada;
• The minimum wage today for a major league player is slightly over $500,000.
Despite the numerous changes and the confusion in the summer of 2020 one can still enjoy the interesting characters and thoughts that come out of the game. Ken Burns said that to understand American history you have to know the Civil War and baseball. And Satchel Paige said, “I ain’t ever had a job, I just always played baseball.”
Richard Marold has served as editor of Cheyenne Mountain Kiva, the journal of the Cheyenne Mountain Heritage Center. The Center’s mission is to gather and share the unique heritage and traditions of the Cheyenne Mountain area and the Pikes Peak region. For more information, visit cmheritagecenter.org.