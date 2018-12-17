The America the Beautiful Barbershop Chorus wowed the public with afternoon and evening performance earning thunderous applause from guests.
Held Dec. 1 at the Sunrise United Methodist Church on Briargate Boulevard, the performance showcased the group’s diverse repertoire and intricate four-point acapella harmony. The chorus is a community of men who appreciate all music genres but focus chiefly on learning, preserving and spreading the musical style of men’s barbershop.
About 60 members comprise the group, half of which sang at the performance, said vocalist Larry McCollum. “We are men who like to sing in the barbershop style,” McCollum said.
The local chapter of Sweet Adelines International, Velvet Hills, performed with the group. Special guests included the 2010 International Barbershop Quartet champions, Storm Front, and America the Beautiful Director Jim Clark, who sang lead in the quartet.
“The local interest is that three members of this quartet live in Colorado (Denver) and two of them come to Colorado Springs each week to direct local singing groups,” said McCollum, who added that Clark is one of these men.
“(Clark’s) brother-in-law, Darin Drown, and fellow quartet member, directs the local women’s Sweet Adelines International chorus, Velvet Hills,” McCollumn added. “Two international gold medal singers take the time to drive to Colorado Springs each week to direct local groups.”
A third member of that gold medal quartet, Jeff Selano, sings bass with the chorus. According to McCollum, the real treat for locals is that Storm Front also performed. “These men are one of the finest a capella quartets in the world and include a hilarious comedy routine in their performance,” McCollum said.
During the concert the group performed a mix of standard Christmas carols and contemporary holiday numbers, McCollum said. A presentation of Franz Biebl’s Ave Maria, and a unique Hebrew folk song about Galilee called El Yivneh Hagalil also highlighted the group’s repertoire.
According to McCollum, the group hosted the 2018 championships at Colorado Springs’ new Ent Center for the Arts in September. The event was successful, earning the chorus the Most Improved Chorus Award for the third time in the past eight years, he said. “We are steadily improving under the leadership of ... Clark,” McCollum said.
Established in 1946 by a group of local singers, America the Beautiful is an official Pikes Peak Chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society. Although known for their patriotic songbook, the group’s repertoire isn’t limited to that style, McCollum said.
“Singing with the chorus is a great opportunity to receive some excellent voice training and share in the enjoyment of a common hobby,” McCollum said.
America the Beautiful performs as a chorus and as smaller units throughout the year. Though spring and Christmas are its two main shows, the group also delivers vocal messages on Valentine’s Day, performs the Star Spangled Banner at sporting events and lends its vocal talents to other musical projects.
The chorus performs locally about once a month and most recently performed for the Discovery High School Veterans Day celebration. Military veterans comprise about half the chorus, McCollum said. America the Beautiful is scheduled to perform for a local Rotary chapter later this month.
America the Beautiful will give its next performance at 2 and 7 p.m. June 1 at Sunrise United Methodist Church, 2655 Briargate Blvd. Featured guests include the 2018 international finalist men’s quartet, Newfangled Four. To learn about The America the Beautiful Barbershop Chorus and future performance dates visit atbchorus.com or newfangledfour.com.