Dominika Mills and Zachary Short, a husband and wife team in Colorado Springs, have launched an online business, Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen.
Mills is from Krakow, Poland, and came to Colorado in 2003 to attend school and work as an au pair. Short, an Army veteran, met Mills in 2014 when he moved to Colorado. He quickly learned about pierogis, the popular Polish dumplings.
“It’s hard to find pierogis and other Polish foods in Colorado Springs,” Mills said. “So we decided to start making a few flavors. We did not expect to get so busy so fast.”
Short said, “We’re making hundreds of them a day.”
At first, they were making and delivering the tasty dumplings by themselves.
“We were overwhelmed,” Mills said. “We hired drivers to help us.”
They have now expanded from a shared restaurant kitchen to a larger commercial kitchen and have bought a food truck.
“We intend to do a couple of the truck rallies and have the truck available at the commercial kitchen for pickup,” Short said.
They make seven filling flavors. Top sellers are potato and cheese, sauerkraut and wild mushroom. Meat lovers will like the Cowboy with meat and barbecue sauce or the Redneck Special with Buffalo chicken & ranch dressing. They are $15 a dozen with free delivery for two or more dozen. Visit facebook.com/mikaspierogikitchen.
