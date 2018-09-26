THROUGH OCT. 13
COLORADO FARM AND ART MARKET
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive; farmandartmarket.com.
THROUGH OCT. 28
”PASTEL JOURNEYS: COLORADO SPEAKING TO THE SOUL” EXHIBIT
Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; pikespeakpastel.org.
WEDNESDAY
AUTHENTIC INDIAN RECIPES — KIDNEY BEAN CURRY, 3 WAYS
12:30 p.m., 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Call or go online for cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
FRIDAY AND SATURDAY
6035
8:30 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill, 9475 Briar Village Point; 264-6161, backeastbarandgrill.com.
SATURDAY
AUTHENTIC INDIAN RECIPES — CHICKEN VINDALOO
12:30 p.m., 2840 Helmsdale Drive. Call or go online for cost and registration: 304-6111, polkadotsandcurry.com.
TUESDAY
COLLEGE ICE HOCKEY FACE-OFF LUNCHEON
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., Colorado Springs Marriott, 5580 Tech Center Drive, $30-$35. Reservations: Alex Feeback, 634-7333, ext. 1003, rsvp@thesportscorp.org.
DISCUSSION AND BOOK SIGNING WITH HELEN THORPE
Author of “The Newcomers: Finding Refuge, Friendship, and Hope in an American Classroom,” 7 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; 884-9800, ppld.org.
OCT. 3
POWER TO PREVENT TYPE 2 DIABETES: HEALTHY CHOICES BRING POWERFUL CHANGES
6-7:45 p.m., UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Parkway, $20. Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
OCT. 13 AND 14
TECO 33 MODEL TRAIN SHOW — ROCK ISLAND RAILROAD
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14, Chapel Hills Mall Event Center, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $6, $10 for family of two or more, $1 discount for seniors and military, free for accompanied children, 12 and younger and scouts in uniform; tecoshow.org.
OCT. 15
HOW MOVIES MAKE US CRY: EMOTION IN WRITING AND SCREENWRITING
With Kevin Ikenberry, 6-8:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y6vqevcj.
OCT. 19
FIREFLY RPG
6-9 p.m., Petrie’s Family Games, 7681 N. Union Blvd., free; petriesgames.com/rpg.
OCT. 27
CHIHUAHUA AND SMALL DOG RESCUE MEET & GREET
For dogs less than 15 pounds, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., Petco, 9690 Prominent Point. Check event calendar for changes: chihuahua-smalldogrescue.org.
EMMA CRAWFORD COFFIN RACES
11 a.m.-6 p.m., downtown Manitou Springs, free; tinyurl.com/yacp274n.
NOV. 20
WEB PRESENCE 101: NOVEMBER WRITE BRAIN
With Sharon Manislovich, 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20, Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/ycq44su3.
DEC. 13
PIKES PEAK HOLIDAY BOOKIE PARTY: DECEMBER WRITE BRAIN
6-8:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y7fgkth3.
ONGOING
NAMI THRIVE CONNECTION SUPPORT GROUP
Faith-based support group for those who live with mental illness regardless of diagnosis, 6:30-8 p.m. Mondays, Woodmen Valley Chapel, 290 E. Woodmen Road, free; namicoloradosprings.org.
LUNCH BREAK AL-ANON MEETING
Noon-1 p.m. Tuesdays, Wilson United Methodist Church, 6460 Flying W Ranch Road; 632-0063.
RPG SHOWCASE
6-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Petrie’s Family Games, 7681 N. Union Blvd., free; petriesgames.com/rpg.
PIKES PEAK TOASTMASTERS
6:44 a.m. Wednesdays, National Swimming Pool Association, 4775 Granby Circle; pikespeaktoastmasters.org.
PIKES PEAK PROFESSIONALS BNI
7:45-9:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Comfort Suites, 1055 Kelly Johnson Blvd.; Steve, 649-7031.
