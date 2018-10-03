THROUGH OCT. 13
COLORADO FARM AND ART MARKET
9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive; farmandartmarket.com.
THROUGH OCT. 28
“PASTEL JOURNEYS: COLORADO SPEAKING TO THE SOUL” EXHIBIT
Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; pikespeakpastel.org.
WEDNESDAY
TUSKEGEE AIRMEN
10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
POWER TO PREVENT TYPE 2 DIABETES: HEALTHY CHOICES BRING POWERFUL CHANGES
6-7:45 p.m., UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Parkway, $20. Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.
THURSDAY
GUFFEY AND THE FRESHWATER MINING DISTRICT FROM MINERAL STRIKE TO METEOR STRIKE
10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
CHOCOLATE, TOMATOES, TOBACCO & SYPHILIS
1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
TUESDAY
CHURCHILL AND ROOSEVELT IN WWII
10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
OCT. 10
CRITICAL THINKING
1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
OCT. 11
DYING TO KNOW
10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
JOHN TESH
7 p.m., Springs Church, 1515 Auto Mall Loop, $35-$50. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yabuhxbs.
OCT. 12
BOOK DISCUSSION
“Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, 10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
OCT. 13 AND 14
TECO 33 MODEL TRAIN SHOW — THE ROCK ISLAND RAILROAD
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14, Chapel Hills Mall Event Center, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $6, $10 for family of two or more, $1 discount for seniors and military, free for accompanied children, 12 and younger and scouts in uniform; tecoshow.org.
OCT. 15
HOW MOVIES MAKE US CRY: EMOTION IN WRITING AND SCREENWRITING
With Kevin Ikenberry, 6-8:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y6vqevcj.
OCT. 17
HISTORY OF THE SUPREME COURT
10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
CELTIC SPIRITUALITY: CARMINA GAEDELICA, HYMNS, POEMS AND STORIES COLLECTED IN THE HIGHLANDS AND ISLANDS OF SCOTLAND
1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
OCT. 18
HISTORY OF ART: RENAISSANCE AND BAROQUE ART
10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
OCT. 19
READERS THEATRE
1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
FIREFLY RPG
6-9 p.m., Petrie’s Family Games, 7681 N. Union Blvd., free; petriesgames.com/rpg.
OCT. 21
BIG BAND SUNDAY DANCE
3-5 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio, 1414 Kelly Johnson Blvd., $2 discount with a nonperishable food donation; rgoldberg.rock@gmail.com.
OCT. 23
AN INTRODUCTION TO BLACK HOLES AND GRAVITATIONAL WAVES
10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
OCT. 24
WHAT WE NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA IN 2018
10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.
