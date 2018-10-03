THROUGH OCT. 13

COLORADO FARM AND ART MARKET

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays, The Margarita at Pine Creek, 7350 Pine Creek Drive; farmandartmarket.com.

THROUGH OCT. 28

“PASTEL JOURNEYS: COLORADO SPEAKING TO THE SOUL” EXHIBIT

Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; pikespeakpastel.org.

WEDNESDAY

TUSKEGEE AIRMEN

10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

POWER TO PREVENT TYPE 2 DIABETES: HEALTHY CHOICES BRING POWERFUL CHANGES

6-7:45 p.m., UCHealth Memorial Hospital North, 4050 Briargate Parkway, $20. Registration: 444-2273, option 3, uchealth.org/healthlink.

THURSDAY

GUFFEY AND THE FRESHWATER MINING DISTRICT FROM MINERAL STRIKE TO METEOR STRIKE

10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

CHOCOLATE, TOMATOES, TOBACCO & SYPHILIS

1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

TUESDAY

CHURCHILL AND ROOSEVELT IN WWII

10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

OCT. 10

CRITICAL THINKING

1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

OCT. 11

DYING TO KNOW

10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

JOHN TESH

7 p.m., Springs Church, 1515 Auto Mall Loop, $35-$50. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yabuhxbs.

OCT. 12

BOOK DISCUSSION

“Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, 10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

OCT. 13 AND 14

TECO 33 MODEL TRAIN SHOW — THE ROCK ISLAND RAILROAD

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 13, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 14, Chapel Hills Mall Event Center, 1710 Briargate Blvd., $6, $10 for family of two or more, $1 discount for seniors and military, free for accompanied children, 12 and younger and scouts in uniform; tecoshow.org.

OCT. 15

HOW MOVIES MAKE US CRY: EMOTION IN WRITING AND SCREENWRITING

With Kevin Ikenberry, 6-8:30 p.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive, free; tinyurl.com/y6vqevcj.

OCT. 17

HISTORY OF THE SUPREME COURT

10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

CELTIC SPIRITUALITY: CARMINA GAEDELICA, HYMNS, POEMS AND STORIES COLLECTED IN THE HIGHLANDS AND ISLANDS OF SCOTLAND

1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

OCT. 18

HISTORY OF ART: RENAISSANCE AND BAROQUE ART

10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

OCT. 19

READERS THEATRE

1-3 p.m., PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $5. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

FIREFLY RPG

6-9 p.m., Petrie’s Family Games, 7681 N. Union Blvd., free; petriesgames.com/rpg.

OCT. 21

BIG BAND SUNDAY DANCE

3-5 p.m., Springs Rhythm Dance Studio, 1414 Kelly Johnson Blvd., $2 discount with a nonperishable food donation; rgoldberg.rock@gmail.com.

OCT. 23

AN INTRODUCTION TO BLACK HOLES AND GRAVITATIONAL WAVES

10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

OCT. 24

WHAT WE NEED TO KNOW ABOUT SUB-SAHARAN AFRICA IN 2018

10 a.m.-noon, PILLAR Office, 1710 Briargate Blvd., Suite 847, $35. Registration: 633-4991, pillarinstitute.org.

