EVENTS CALENDAR ppn
Rawpixel

Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.

THURSDAY

Drive-in Storytime — 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Registration required: ppld.org/storytime.

JULY 13-15

2021 Pro Football Camp Meet the Pros — Meet the current and former NFL athletes that will be coaching at the 2020 Pro Football Camp, 6:30-8 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill, 9475 Briar Village Point; profootballcamp.com.

THROUGH DEC. 21

Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd; 528-8877.

THROUGH DEC. 25

Karaoke — 8 p.m. Saturdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877.

THROUGH DEC. 29

Garyoke — Karaoke with Gary, 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877.

THROUGH DEC. 31

Live Music — 8 p.m. Fridays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877.

To list an event taking place in the 80919 or 80920 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.

Tags

Load comments