Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
THURSDAY
Drive-in Storytime — 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive. Registration required: ppld.org/storytime.
JULY 13-15
2021 Pro Football Camp Meet the Pros — Meet the current and former NFL athletes that will be coaching at the 2020 Pro Football Camp, 6:30-8 p.m., Back East Bar and Grill, 9475 Briar Village Point; profootballcamp.com.
THROUGH DEC. 21
Trivia Night — 7-9 p.m. Tuesdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd; 528-8877.
THROUGH DEC. 25
Karaoke — 8 p.m. Saturdays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877.
THROUGH DEC. 29
Garyoke — Karaoke with Gary, 7 p.m. Wednesdays and Sundays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877.
THROUGH DEC. 31
Live Music — 8 p.m. Fridays, Good Company Restaurant & Bar, 7625 N. Union Blvd.; 528-8877.
To list an event taking place in the 80919 or 80920 zip codes, send information at least two weeks in advance by email to calendar@pikespeaknewspapers.com. For city-wide events, go to coloradosprings.com.