There’s really no reason why any person on the face of the planet should dislike the Colorado Rockies. They’ve been pretty harmless since their inception in 1993, never winning more than 92 games in any season and advancing to the playoffs just five times.
But you can make a great case that the club’s ownership and management have given fans plenty of justification to question their expertise, or lack thereof, leading to decades of frustration for even the most casual of observers.
The latest saga involves star third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was a regular for the Colorado Springs Sky Sox in April 2013 before his promotion to Coors Field. Arenado batted .364 in 18 games that spring for the Triple-A club, while belting three homers and 21 RBIs. He has gone onto become one of the major leagues’ premier hitters.
This offseason, the Rockies spent several weeks throwing Arenado’s name around in possible trades. Nothing came of it and now Arenado is a little perturbed.
The five-time all-star and seven-time gold glove winner is one of the best players in the game. Probably the second-best player in Colorado Rockies history behind recently elected Hall of Famer Larry Walker.
Arenado is discovering the same thing that many Rockies before him already knew. Team ownership and management seem to be more interested in not rocking the boat than they are about making waves in the National League West.
Former Rockie Matt Holliday, who belted 316 homers in his 15-year career, figured that out a year or so after the team played in its one and only World Series in 2007. He told the Rockies there was no reason to try and sign him to a long contract because he was not interested in staying around. He got his wish when then-general manager Dan O’Dowd traded him to the Oakland Athletics in November 2008 for Carlos Gonzalez, Greg Smith and Huston Street.
Holliday went on to play in 66 playoff games following his trade (he played in 11 with the Rockies) and helped the St. Louis Cardinals to the 2011 World Series title.
The Rockies have played in nine playoff games since their magical run to the 2007 World Series, which ended with a sweep at the hands of the Boston Red Sox.
Rockies front-office folks have seemed to be more content with keeping the face of a franchise around — long after that player has value — than building a team that can legitimately compete in its own division against the powerful Los Angeles Dodgers (seven consecutive National League West titles), San Francisco Giants (World Series champs in 2010, 2012 and 2014) and the usually competitive Arizona Diamondbacks.
A few of the faces of the franchises who wore out their welcome while making tens of millions of dollars were Todd Helton (he did not have a 100-RBI season his last 10 years), Troy Tulowitzki (he did not have a 30-homer season his last four years with the club) and Carlos Gonzalez (he had one 100-RBI season his last eight years with the team).
Arenado is the current face of the franchise — with all due respect to Charlie Blackmon — and he is still a dominant player. The Rockies signed him to an eight-year $260 million contract extension prior to last season. Most fans in Colorado assumed the Rockies would add high-level free agents to help Arenado and his quest to lead the team to the promised baseball land. They did not, and the team went 71-91 last summer — 20 wins fewer than in 2018.
Las Vegas oddsmakers have the over/under win total for the Rockies this season at 74 ½.
Now a little on Larry Walker. I covered the Rockies’ spring training for The Gazette in 2002 when the team played in Tucson. I remember being in the clubhouse one day when Walker made his way to his locker after a game. He was every bit of 6-foot-3 and 237 pounds. He commanded the locker room like few players I have ever covered. A few who come to mind are Chili Davis with the California Angels, Jose Canseco with the Athletics and Tony Gwynn with the San Diego Padres.
Walker’s induction into the Hall of Fame this month is long overdue. He was one of the greatest right fielders of our generation and certainly one of the best all-around hitters of any generation. I’m glad his Hall of Fame plaque will show him wearing a Rockies cap.
