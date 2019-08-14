The Navy has announced that Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Prellberg, a Colorado Springs native and 2002 Rampart High School graduate, is serving in the Navy at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Prellberg serves as a Navy hospital corpsman within the U.S. Pacific Fleet area of operations. The U.S. Pacific Fleet is the world’s largest fleet command, encompassing 100 million square miles, nearly half the Earth’s surface, from Antarctica to the Arctic Circle and from the West Coast of the U.S. into the Indian Ocean.