The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 2-8. This information is published with permission from Crime Solutions.
• Domestic Violence, 6400 block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 2, 12:52 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 8300 block Orchard Path Road, Oct. 3, 2:11 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 8300 block Orchard Path Road, Oct. 3, 2:54 p.m.
• Harassment, 8100 block Spire Court, Oct. 3, 3:57 p.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 7100 block Silver Torch Terrace, Oct. 4, 7:14 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 6800 block Mountain Top Lane, Oct. 4, 7:27 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 200 block Rim View Drive, Oct. 4, 10:36 a.m.
• Fraud, 6600 block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 4, 1:28 p.m.
• Burglary, 6900 block Mikado Lane, Oct. 4, 4:06 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 6500 block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 4, 10:07 p.m.
• Theft, 6500 block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 4, 10:42 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 100 block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Oct. 4, 11:51 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 200 block Rim View Drive, Oct. 5, 11:33 a.m.
• Theft, 6700 block Mountain Top Lane, Oct. 6, 9:02 a.m.
• Death, 1700 block Pinnacle Ridge Lane, Oct. 6, 3:53 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6500 block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 6, 5:19 p.m.
• Harassment, 5700 block Canyon Reserve Heights, Oct. 7, 8:29 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6100 block Perfect View, Oct. 7, 9:03 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2200 block Split Rock Drive, Oct. 7, 10:15 a.m.
• Drugs, 7700 block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 7, 9:11 p.m.
• Theft, 500 block S. Rockrimmon Blvd., Oct. 8, 2:51 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1200 block Wentwood Drive, Oct. 8, 3:57 p.m.
• Burglary, 3200 block Cherrystone Way, Oct. 8, 9:07 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80920 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 2-8. This information is published with permission from Crime Solutions.
• Theft – Vehicle, 7700 block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 3, 5:38 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 7700 block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 3, 7:35 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8200 block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 3, 11:19 a.m.
• Harassment, 1400 block Chapel Hills Drive, Oct. 3, 2:15 p.m.
• Burglary, 8100 block Summerset Drive, Oct. 4, 2:04 a.m.
• Harassment, 3400 block Windjammer Drive, Oct. 4, 1:20 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2800 block Freewood Point, Oct. 4, 8:03 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3500 block Rockhampton Court, Oct. 4, 9 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 8200 block Razorback Road, Oct. 4, 10:11 p.m.
• Theft, 7700 block Kaleb Grove, Oct. 5, 12:11 a.m.
• Robbery, 7600 block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 5, 6:03 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 4200 block Mira Linda Point, Oct. 5, 9:21 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 3000 block Mirage Drive, Oct. 5, 10:54 a.m.
• Burglary, 1100 block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Oct. 5, 1:32 p.m.
• Theft, 7800 block Goddard St., Oct. 5, 7:43 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7600 block Stampede Drive, Oct. 5, 11:18 p.m.
• Theft, 1000 block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Oct. 6, 11:55 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8700 block Alpine Valley Drive, Oct. 6, 1:59 p.m.
• Drugs, 8200 block Lexington Drive, Oct. 6, 11:19 p.m.
• Assault, 2900 block Underwood Point, Oct. 7, 1:38 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 7800 block N. Union Blvd., Oct. 7, 4:09 p.m.
• Theft, 7600 block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 7, 5:29 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7900 block Belford Drive, Oct. 8, 12:36 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7900 block Belford Drive, Oct. 8, 6:41 a.m.
• Burglary, 2400 block Vintage Drive, Oct. 8, 9:18 a.m.
• Theft, 3500 block Hartsel Drive, Oct. 8, 10:56 a.m.
• Burglary, 1100 block Chapel Hills Drive, Oct. 8, 2:22 p.m.
• Harassment, 4200 block Mira Linda Point, Oct. 8, 4:26 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7200 block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 8, 6:51 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 7800 block Goddard St., Oct. 8, 9:13 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3900 block Mira Linda Point, Oct. 8, 9:49 p.m.