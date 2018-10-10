The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 25-Oct.1. This information is published with permission from Crime Solutions.
• Burglary, 6600 block Mesedge Drive, Sept. 25, 4:09 a.m.
• Prowler, 5800 block Walsh Point, Sept. 25, 6:54 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 200 block Rim View Drive, Sept. 26, 5:45 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1600 block Pinon Glen Circle, Sept. 26, 8:41 a.m.
• Theft, 4700 block Rusina Road, Sept. 26, 1:35 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 200 block Rim View Drive, Sept. 26, 1:58 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 500 block Wintery Circle, Sept. 26, 2:54 p.m.
• Harassment, 6800 block Centennial Blvd., Sept. 26, 3:49 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 7600 block Jeffrey Lane, Sept. 28, 6:25 a.m.
• Robbery, 800 block Village Center Drive, Sept. 28, 7:58 a.m.
• Theft, 4900 block Mark Dabling Blvd., Sept. 29, 1:56 p.m.
• Harassment, 2400 block Allegheny Drive, Sept. 29, 10:12 p.m.
• Harassment, 2400 block Allegheny Drive, Sept. 30, 12:27 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6900 block Peyote Way, Sept. 30, 12:55 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 4900 block Northpark Drive, Sept. 30, 12:14 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 800 block Vindicator Drive, Sept. 30, 1:40 p.m.
• Robbery, 4800 block Rusina Road, Oct. 1, 12:22 p.m.
• Sexual Assault, 4600 block Northpark Drive, Oct. 1, 12:25 p.m.
The following is a list of incidents within the 80920 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Sept. 25-Oct.1. This information is published with permission from Crime Solutions.
• Theft – Vehicle, 8200 block Razorback Road, Sept. 25, 4:23 p.m.
• Theft, 8500 block Sassafras Drive, Sept. 25, 5:35 p.m.
• Drugs, 7600 block Contrails Drive, Sept. 25, 7:44 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8300 block Ravenel Drive, Sept. 26, 4:56 a.m.
• Drugs, 8200 block Razorback Road, Sept. 26, 6:24 a.m.
• Theft, 8400 block Old Exchange Drive, Sept. 26, 9:49 a.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 1100 block Chapel Hills Drive, Sept. 26, 3:10 p.m.
• Burglary, 7600 block Conifer Drive, Sept. 26, 3:30 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 9300 block N. Union Blvd., Sept. 26, 7 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8100 block Summerset Drive, Sept. 26, 9:30 p.m.
• Fraud, 8800 block Estebury Circle, Sept. 27, 8:40 a.m.
• Shoplifting, 1800 block Briargate Parkway, Sept. 27, 5 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 9000 block Musgrave St., Sept. 27, 8:08 p.m.
• Sexual Assault, 7900 block Antelope Ridge Point, Sept. 28, 10 a.m.
• Harassment, 4800 block Timber Wolf Trail, Sept. 28, 7:26 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 3100 block Zephyr Drive, Sept. 28, 11:55 p.m.
• Harassment, 9400 block Wolf Pack Terrace, Sept. 29, 1:52 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8100 block Summerset Drive, Sept. 29, 12:07 p.m.
• Kidnapping, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Sept. 29, 2:26 p.m.
• Harassment, 9400 block Wolf Pack Terrace, Sept. 29, 8:51 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3800 block Dewpoint Drive, Sept. 29, 9:53 p.m.
• Sexual Assault, 4000 block Briargate Parkway, Sept. 30, 12:18 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 7800 block N. Academy Blvd., Sept. 30, 10:17 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 1500 block Jamboree Drive, Sept. 30, 5:22 p.m.
• Robbery, 9400 block Briar Village Point, Sept. 30, 5:43 p.m.
• Robbery, 1600 block Briargate Parkway, Sept. 30, 8:48 p.m.
• Robbery, 7600 block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 1, 12:55 p.m.
• Fraud, 8300 block Pilot Court, Oct. 1, 2:08 p.m.