The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP codes reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 16-22. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Harassment, 200 block Rim View Drive, Oct. 16, 5:04 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 2000 block Chuckwagon Road, Oct. 16, 9:10 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 800 block Vindicator Drive, Oct. 16, 11:30 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1400 block Christian Heights, Oct. 17, 12:51 a.m.
• Fraud, 600 block Grey Eagle Circle, Oct. 17, 11:07 a.m.
• Fraud, 6800 block Centennial Blvd., Oct. 17, 11:27 a.m.
• Sexual Assault, 400 block W. Woodmen Road, Oct. 17, 3:01 p.m.
• Burglary, 4900 block Braeburn Way, Oct. 18, 9:34 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 100 block W. Rockrimmon Blvd., Oct. 19, 9:17 a.m.
• Welfare Check, 700 block Point Of The Pines Drive, Oct. 19, 11:47 a.m.
• Theft, 500 block Autumn Crest Circle, Oct. 19, 3:32 p.m.
• Suspicious Person, 1400 block Bison Ridge Drive, Oct. 19, 4:56 p.m.
• Endangerment, 6800 block Centennial Blvd., Oct. 19, 5:05 p.m.
• Drugs, 1300 block Carlson Drive, Oct. 20, 11:01 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6200 block Moccasin Pass Court, Oct. 21, 4:48 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 200 block Rim View Drive, Oct. 22, 7:50 a.m.
• Fraud, 5400 block Lions Gate Lane, Oct. 22, 5:49 p.m.
80920
• Sexual Assault, 8200 block Lexington Drive, Oct. 16, 8:54 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 1600 block Chapel Hills Drive, Oct. 16, 11:33 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 8100 block Summerset Drive, Oct. 16, 2:32 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 16, 7:03 p.m.
• Burglary, 8100 block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 16, 9:21 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 8600 block Merrick Court, Oct. 17, 7:45 a.m.
• Harassment, 8200 block Lexington Drive, Oct. 17, 10:16 a.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 3700 block Presidio Point, Oct. 17, 10:44 a.m.
• Harassment, 9100 block Lexington Drive, Oct. 17, 2:37 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1000 block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Oct. 18, 2:01 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 2400 block Raywood View, Oct. 19, 5:15 a.m.
• Fraud, 1000 block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Oct. 19, 8:23 a.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 8600 block Explorer Drive, Oct. 19, 9:04 a.m.
• Assault, 7800 block Goddard St., Oct. 19, 1:55 p.m.
• Harassment, 7800 block Goddard St., Oct. 19, 7:21 p.m.
• Fraud, 4300 block Bays Water Drive, Oct. 19, 9:48 p.m.
• Theft, 1100 block Chapel Hills Drive, Oct. 20, 11:13 a.m.
• Sexual Assault, 8100 block Horizon Drive, Oct. 20, 5:10 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2500 block Raywood View, Oct. 20, 11:12 p.m.
• Indecent Exposure, 8200 block Razorback Road, Oct. 21, 12:48 p.m.
• Shoplifting, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 21, 1:28 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8100 block Summerset Drive, Oct. 21, 5:48 p.m.
• Burglary, 7600 block Safari Circle, Oct. 21, 5:53 p.m.
• Theft, 1800 block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 21, 9:08 p.m.
• Theft, 2800 block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 22, 1 a.m.