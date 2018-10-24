The following is a list of incidents within the 80919 and 80920 ZIP code reported at myneighborhoodupdate.net from Oct. 9-15. This information is published with permission from Corona Solutions.
80919
• Burglary, 300 block Saddlemountain Road, Oct. 9, 10:08 a.m.
• Burglary, 6500 block Delmonico Drive, Oct. 9, 5:25 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 4700 block Rusina Road, Oct. 10, 8:48 a.m.
• Burglary, 5800 block Wilson Road, Oct. 10, 1:02 p.m.
• Burglary – Auto, 4700 block Rusina Road, Oct. 10, 1:45 p.m.
• Burglary, 500 block Carved Terrace, Oct. 10, 2:05 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6900 block Peyote Way, Oct. 11, 4:32 a.m.
• Kidnapping, 1400 block Territory Trail, Oct. 11, 10:30 a.m.
• Fraud, 200 block Eagle Summit Point, Oct. 11, 11:31 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 6000 block Red Hill Circle, Oct. 11, 6:38 p.m.
• Theft – Vehicle, 800 block Pebblewood Drive, Oct. 13, 11:32 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2300 block Split Rock Drive, Oct. 13, 3:28 p.m.
• Death, 5800 block Big Paw Heights, Oct. 13, 4:09 p.m.
• Drugs, 7100 block Wintery Loop, Oct. 14, 1:09 p.m.
• Harassment, 7400 block Centennial Glen Drive, Oct. 14, 7:34 p.m.
80920
• Theft, 8200 block Lexington Drive, Oct. 9, 1:12 p.m.
• Theft, 4000 block Briargate Parkway, Oct. 9, 8:58 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3000 block Mirage Drive, Oct. 10, 1:05 a.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 2800 block Zephyr Drive, Oct. 10, 7:24 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 3000 block Mirage Drive, Oct. 10, 9:30 a.m.
• Theft, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 10, 11:15 a.m.
• Harassment, 1600 block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 11, 9:01 a.m.
• Drugs, 1000 block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Oct. 11, 4:11 p.m.
• Sexual Assault, 7800 block Goddard St., Oct. 11, 6:43 p.m.
• Burglary, 1800 block Briargate Parkway, Oct. 11, 9:45 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 8500 block Charity Drive, Oct. 12, 10:55 a.m.
• Harassment, 7800 block Goddard St., Oct. 12, 1:37 p.m.
• Theft, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 12, 2:01 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 1900 block Silkwood Drive, Oct. 12, 4:41 p.m.
• Fraud, 1700 block Briargate Blvd., Oct. 12, 5:55 p.m.
• Prowler, 1000 block Kelly Johnson Blvd., Oct. 12, 8:39 p.m.
• Burglary-Auto, 8100 block N. Academy Blvd., Oct. 13, 2:58 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8200 block Voyager Parkway, Oct. 13, 10:08 a.m.
• Drugs, 4000 block Briargate Parkway, Oct. 13, 12:26 p.m.
• Domestic Violence, 2900 block Underwood Point, Oct. 13, 5:23 p.m.
• Burglary, 1800 block Briargate Parkway, Oct. 14, 10:30 a.m.
• Domestic Violence, 8100 block Summerset Drive, Oct. 14, 11:29 a.m.
• Theft-Vehicle, 1600 block Chapel Hills Drive, Oct. 14, 5 p.m.
• Burglary, 1800 block Briargate Parkway, Oct. 15, 10:49 a.m.
• Harassment, 2800 block Lennox Point, Oct. 15, 11:08 a.m.
• Kidnapping, 2800 block Lennox Point, Oct. 15, 11:49 p.m.