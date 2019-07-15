As a child, Kathy Gaul loved the idea of designing and producing her own craftworks, each stitch an expression of her creativity.
Today, as owner and operator of a Colorado Springs-based crafts business, Gaul shares her passion for the medium by offering unique dimensional wool appliqué art patterns to crafts-lovers. Through Meetinghouse Hill Designs LLC, Gaul provides kits with patterns, fabrics and threads, and produces punch-needle patterns, rug-hooking canvases and a sewing accessories line.
Meetinghouse Hill Designs’ wool appliqué art patterns focus on the same types of fabrics and techniques used in 1800s penny rugs. This is the use of felted wool fabrics and embroidery stitches such as blanket and backstitch and French knots.
Gaul singlehandedly creates the design, writes instructions, and publishes and markets her patterns line. Her husband, Jerry, manages the business and graphic-design tasks.
Through her efforts, Gaul seeks to evoke an appreciation and love for manipulating wool and using hand-dyed threads. She also wants her artwork and patterns to stand out.
“I want people to create something with these designs and experience the joy creativity brings,” she said.
The Leominster, Mass., born-and-raised Gaul talked about how her aunt, Yvonne Auger, taught her to sew her first doll and encouraged her to pursue her love of crafts and sewing. “She greatly influenced my love of textiles,” Gaul said.
After earning a Bachelor of Science degree in textiles and clothing from California Polytechnic State University, Pomona, Calif. in 1991, Gaul spent 10 years restoring antique quilts — a skill that continues to pay dividends. She launched her at-home business in April 2009.
Several of Gaul’s designs reflect a New England flavor because of the people, places and experiences she recalls when seeking inspiration for a new design.
Her many framed designs scattered throughout her home reflect an early American décor that, for some, evokes memories of autumn and of the scent of homemade apple pie wafting in the air.
“We’re trying to elevate the craft to an art form which is why we frame Kathy’s work,” Jerry said.
Gaul also draws inspiration from pieces created by other artists, she said. “We try to collect old pieces because I appreciate the inspiration and creativity behind them,” she said of a cabinet painted with a country scene.
Gaul’s designs include two beak-to-beak cardinals, a lamb bearing the inscription “Pining for Ewe,” and a wool pinecone sporting six glitter snow-dusted evergreen branches taking up residence atop a painted candle stand. With its 5-star bald eagle, the patriotic “Celebrate America” is a favorite with clients.
However, the design, “Childhood Friend: Early 1900s Rocking Horse on a Braided Rug” remains Gaul’s personal favorite. “That was a fun design to make because it has lots of dimension,” Gaul said.
In addition to creating kits and patterns, Gaul is an author. Her self-published “Wool appliqué Essentials — Tools and Techniques for Success,” complements her patterns and serves as a handy resource for wool-stitch aficionados.
Meetinghouse Hill Designs was nominated for the 2013 and 2014 Martha Stewart American Made award. Gaul has taught at shops, quilt guilds, museums and events nationwide, and at the renown Vermont Quilt Festival from 2015 to 2017.
Gaul’s recently redesigned style of soft-cover pattern books contain detailed written instructions and 25-80 color procedural photos. Full-scale pattern layouts and individually-drawn pattern pieces, stitching diagrams and information about working with felted wool also are contained. The cost of Meetinghouse Hill Design patterns range from $10 to $32, and kits containing full patterns, felt wool pieces and hand-dyed threads can fetch up to as much as $365.
Gaul shares the story that inspired each design on the back cover of each book.
In 2016, Meetinghouse Hill Designs won “viewer’s choice” for “best-decorated booth” during the 40th anniversary of the Vermont Quilt Festival in Essex Junction, Vt. The business also has participated at quilt shows and hook-ins nationwide including the American Quilter’s Society Quilt Show in Paducah, Ky.
Gaul was named a “Directory Artisan” for Early American Life magazines’ 2019 Directory of Traditional American Crafts, scheduled for release in Decembers’ Holiday Directory issue. She has been published in ATHA (Association of Traditional Hooking Artists) Magazine, Rug Hooking Magazine and National Quilting Association’s “The Quilting Quarterly.”
She has conducted dimensional wool appliqué demonstrations in Phoenix, Ariz., and in Denver and Longmont. As a public speaker, Gaul seeks to draw community together in her love for textiles.
Gaul’s biggest challenge is producing the work without hired assistance.
“It’s challenging to be a one-person show, to be able to do it all and do it well,” Jerry said. His wife agreed, adding that perseverance and treating others with respect always prevails.
“We are delighted to share our passion for wool with you, and look forward to inspiring your journey of stitching, hooking and punching,” Gaul said.