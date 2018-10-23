“Anne of Green Gables” offers message of hope, imagination and perseverance
Lucy Maud Montgomery’s 1908 novel, “Anne of Green Gables” quickly became a literary sensation and eventually, a musical was born. Produced by the Colorado Ballet Society’s Elevate Productions, the Guinness World Record version of the show was presented for five performances the first weekend of October at the First United Methodist Church to sold-out audiences.
Hope and perseverance are the overarching themes of the story. Anne comes to Green Gables to find her place in the world, a home.
The talented Grace Davis, 13, portrays the effervescent Anne Shirley with remarkable skill and energy. Never missing a beat, she sailed through the performance with confidence.
“It has been an honor to play Anne. She is such an iconic character and I love every minute of it. The cast is amazing and our directors are so amazing as well, and I wouldn’t be here without their support,” Davis said.Jamie Foster depicted Matthew Cuthbert with gentle sweetness. Paula Higgins played the disciplined sister, Marrila, with compassionate sternness and discipline. Adding the parental element to the story, both Foster and Higgins interacted with Davis convincingly, eliciting tears from the crowd as Marilla sang her eulogy for her recently deceased brother.
Production manager Bethany Jorenby said, “I am so thankful for this cast and crew ... and we can’t forget Ms. Patricia Hoffman ... she has encouraged and supported us all from start to finish.”
The acoustics in the theater allowed the troupe to perform without microphones, projecting their voices naturally.
“The space is very conducive acoustically to an a cappella presentation. The tech is minimal yet sufficient to the space, and the stage is very versatile,” sound engineer Anthony Velarde said.
A musical such as this utilizes the talents of numerous people. Jorenby said, “The show takes so much teamwork to put together. Annaliese (co-director/acting coach) and I could not have done this without Oliva Bond, Ford Tackett, Emma and Tammy Bond, Tammy Grant and all the others who helped.”
