In 1915, when Frances Brewer was born, the U.S. flag sported 48 stars, Germany sank England’s oceanliner RMS Lusitania and World War I was in its infancy.
She went on to weather the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic that claimed 17-50 million lives and experience the 1929 U.S. stock market crash that contributed to the Great Depression of the 1930s.
She welcomed the birth of television, the United Nations, Social Security and the technology era, and has seen 18 U.S. presidents.
“Franklin Roosevelt was a wonderful president. Unlike today’s presidents, who are too political, Roosevelt cared about people. And he owned a Scottish Terrier named Fala,” Brewer said of the nation’s 32nd commander-in-chief.
The Cheyenne Mountain resident, who celebrated her 105th birthday on Saturday, reflected on her life and in growing up in a one-horse town with no mall or drive-in theater but with a population of about 3,000 people. “I was an only child and never wanted children of my own. However, I always loved dogs,” Brewer said.
That love in time provided inspiration for the Alpine Animal Inn which Brewer and her late husband, Lloyd, created in 1990 to provide customers with animal relocation and rescue services. Three decades later, the Colorado Springs business continues to flourish chiefly because of its dedicated employee and volunteer staff, Brewer said.
“One of my employees has been working for me for 30 years and he is wonderful. What dog-rescue employee can say they have been around that long?” Brewer said, laughing.
Brewer attributes her friendships, personal interaction with customers and, in particular, refusing to take antibiotics as reasons for her longevity, she said. “Instead of taking all that medicine, I figured out what was ailing me and tried to heal myself, and it usually worked,” Brewer said.
In 2015, more than 60 family members and friends celebrated Brewer’s centennial milestone at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union and to recognize Brewer for her contributions to the community.
A storyboard highlighting 1915 world events commanded attention of celebrants. In that year Germany first used poison (chlorine) gas in World War I, and Thomas Edison’s invented the telescribe to record telephone conversations. Boston Red Sox pitcher Babe Ruth hit his first major league career home run off the Yankees’ Jack Warhop at New York’s Polo Grounds.
Also, bone-shaped treats reflecting Brewer’s love for canines were offered to guests. Her Dandie Dinmont Terrier, a small Scottish canine boasting short legs and a distinctive topknot of hair, is her closest companion. “It is the only breed I have owned and they’re wonderful,” Brewer said of her four-legged friend Michelle, 13.
For years Brewer met with customers and supervised the business’ operation from her office. That changed when the COVID-19 pandemic inspired her to conduct much of the business from her dog show awards-filled home. “Of course, I am older and must be more careful. The good news is friends visit me. And I have Michelle to keep me company,” Brewer said.
This year Brewer will forgo celebrating her special day with family and friends in favor of a visit to Juniper Valley Ranch, a fourth generation family-owned restaurant famous for its made-from-scratch skillet fried chicken. “I am going there with seven people and no one is going to stop me from having fun,” Brewer said.
Longtime friend and area resident Helene Knapp said, “I first met Frances in the mid-1960s when my husband and I brought our dogs to the inn as we prepared to go skiing. She is kind to everyone, and her love for animals and people is without question.”
Age notwithstanding, Brewer retains her keen business acumen. Having posed for her first selfie with friend Melissa Noble on her 102nd birthday in 2017 testifies to her love for learning and spirited fun. ”People who have known me for years know I am a character and that I haven’t changed one bit,” Brewer said.
Despite having endured numerous personal and social changes, Brewer described her “happy go-lucky” personality as the catalyst for a blessed, fun-filled life. Brewer has no regrets and would live her life all over again, she said.
“Life has been good to me. I have seen a lot, done a lot and remember a lot and am grateful for everyone and everything. I have enjoyed every minute of my life and would do it all over again,” Brewer said.