Last week, as we were uploading our pages, much of the area was in the midst of doing something to remember and/or honor our country’s veterans. While we previewed some Veterans Day events in the Nov. 6 editions, the Nov. 13 papers lacked Veterans Day coverage because it was happening while we were making final edits.
So I write today to express appreciation, honor and awe for all who have served. But, as President John F. Kennedy said during a Veterans Day speech in 1963, “As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words, but to live by them.”
Colorado is home to more than 411,000 veterans, according to 2016 data compiled by the Department of Veterans Affairs. I daresay many of those veterans make their homes in the Pikes Peak region.
Colorado Springs and the surrounding towns are home to an abundance of active and retired military. Many first experience the area through our plentiful military installations or the U.S. Air Force Academy and then request to come back or choose to retire here in this place of mountainous physical beauty.
My parents, in fact, met at the former Fitzsimons Army Hospital in Aurora while serving in the Army. My mom and my late father both served in medical roles during the Vietnam War. My dad, an oral surgeon, was stationed in a military hospital in Korea and for at least part of the time worked in a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital (MASH) unit, where he performed mouth and jaw surgeries on the wounded. My mom, a registered nurse, served stateside at Fort Sam Houston, in San Antonio, Texas, where she tended to wounded soldiers as they returned home.
I was never an Army “brat” (although I was quite a brat ...), as my parents were both out of the Army before I was born. I’ve not served my country in the way that my mother, father, grandfather (all Army veterans) and uncle (a Marine veteran) have.
However, they taught me from a young age to honor our veterans. Freedom, after all, isn’t free.
When I moved to the Springs, I was awed by the groups of uniformed soldiers and airmen I’d see walking downtown or having a bite to eat. I still am. They are a reminder of the sacrifices they and others have made to ensure my freedom.
Veterans Day comes but once a year to commemorate the formal ending of World War I in 1918, now more than 101 years ago. But we should not need a specific day to express our gratitude for all who have served.
What another quotable president, Barack Obama, once said sums it up: “It’s about how we treat our veterans every single day of the year. It’s about making sure they have the care they need and the benefits that they’ve earned when they come home. It’s about serving all of you as well as you’ve served the United States of America.”
