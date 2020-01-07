There is a neighborhood near Centennial Boulevard and Garden of the Gods Road that has roads with Dutch names, but did you know about the “other” Dutch neighborhood”? A friend of mine brought this one to my attention since it relates to a spot I know very well.
There is a little neighborhood off North Cascade Avenue that very few know about. In my research, I learned that a good friend grew up in one of the houses. Through him I have learned more about the houses.
It all started as I was reading newspapers from 1926. Here was a full-page ad for a property being developed by Benjamin Lefkowsky. If you do not know the name, I will tell you about him further on in this story. I recognized the name, but not the neighborhood. What attracted my attention was the first house being built. The house, called “the Windmill House,” was part of the Zuyder Zee development. Two familiar names, Paint Supply and Newton Lumber, were prominent in the project. What an interesting house, but the address for the project was 610 N. Cascade Ave. I know that address but could not connect it with the Windmill House.
The address was that of James J. Hagerman, of the Colorado Midland Railway’s house. In 1926 Lefkowsky lived there. The next day, after reading the newspaper, I drove to the area and located the street, down behind and almost on Monument Creek. There are maybe three houses on Zuyder (aka Zyder) Zee street. There almost completely hidden in the trees is the Windmill House. Right next door is the Peck house. He was an important Cripple Creek mine owner. I know the family and learned how close this area came to being lost in the 1935 flood.
The project for Lefkowsky was interesting, being Dutch. He was from Russia, but was interested in Holland. He had developed the area, and Park View Terrace, from parts of the Hagerman estate. In 1927 he started another project. An apartment hotel, just north of the Hagerman house. The site of an earlier fine home, it would include 32 apartments and several dining rooms, including modern hotel facilities. The building was designed to complement the Hagerman building, done by Lefkowsky himself. The apartments became Rus-Amer Apartments, after his Russian and American interests. The ownership has changed over the years, and the hotel dining room idea vanished into more apartments.
The Hagerman mansion and what’s now known as the Russian House are now part of the Cascade Park Apartments complex. I have been in the old portions as well as the newer apartment end several times. The Hagerman residence’s interior is recognizable, which is amazing. Fine woodwork, nearly 150 years old, is still in excellent condition. Part of the Hagerman house was even moved when the apartment conversion was done. But that could be another column.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.